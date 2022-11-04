10:47

Just over seven hours now before the first matches start here in Slovenia: in group A in Ljubljana and group B in Celje. Play in groups C and D in North Macedonia and Montenegro gets underway on Saturday.

Fans across the continent are eager to watch their heroes throw off their EHF EURO campaign. So, where can they watch the games? Below is the full broadcast schedule in 80 countries and, of course, EHFTV is streaming all EHF EURO matches live worldwide – though geo-restrictions apply.

10:30

We have all been counting down the months. Then the days. Now we only count down the hours: the Women's EHF EURO 2022 finally starts today!

Welcome back to the live blog, where we will guide you through all that is happening in Ljubljana and Celje, were the 15th edition of the European Championship throws off tonight. Here is the schedule: