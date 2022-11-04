LIVE BLOG: Ready, steady, go! Women's EHF EURO 2022 starts tonight
Preparations on and off the court have been finalised: the Women's EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro is ready for throw-off. Day 1 includes four matches in group A and B, featuring defending champions Norway and co-hosts Slovenia.
- the Women's EHF EURO 2022 throws off on Friday
- at 18:00 CET: Hungary vs Switzerland (group A) and Denmark vs Slovenia (B)
- at 20:30 CET: Norway vs Croatia (A) and Sweden vs Serbia (B)
Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana
Friday 4 November 2022
14:58
While one of the co-hosts, Slovenia, start their EHF EURO campaign tonight, the other two will have to wait for one more day. That is also the case for North Macedonia, who are going to take on France in Skopje at 18:00 CET.
Let's hear from Simona Madzovska (playing under her maiden name Stojkovska until recently):
We do not have a big bench, we do not have many experienced players, but with our fans behind us, maybe we can pop up some surprises.
14:41
Romania may have seen many changes in recent times, but Cristina Neagu is back at a major tournament after sitting out last year's World Championship. Their opening game tomorrow? Against Netherlands!
This is what Neagu thinks of this group C game on Saturday at 20:30 CET in Skopje:
It is my eighth EHF EURO and I will always enjoy playing in this type of tournaments. Our team is very young, many players changed, but we want to do well and start the competition with a win against the Netherlands.
14:14
12:28
Extra attention on the opening night of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 will go co-hosts Slovenia. In Celje, they will be up against Denmark – a true test for where Dragan Adzic's team stands.
Slovenia have got themselves some name of 'giant killers' at major events, beating eventual champions France and Netherlands in their opening games of the 2017 and 2019 IHF World Championships.
But this time, they are not satisfied with just one surprising win, as centre back Nina Zulic explains in this feature by EHF journalist Courtney Gahan:
11:39
For all teams tonight it will be their first match at the Women's EHF EURO 2022. For Switzerland, it will be their first ever match at an EHF EURO final tournament.
The team of head coach Martin Albertsen has qualified for the first time and arrives in Slovenia with an interesting mix of experienced players and talents – like 17-year-old right wing Mia Emmenegger.
EHF journalist Danijela Vekić spoke with the Swiss prodigy for this feature:
10:47
Just over seven hours now before the first matches start here in Slovenia: in group A in Ljubljana and group B in Celje. Play in groups C and D in North Macedonia and Montenegro gets underway on Saturday.
Fans across the continent are eager to watch their heroes throw off their EHF EURO campaign. So, where can they watch the games? Below is the full broadcast schedule in 80 countries and, of course, EHFTV is streaming all EHF EURO matches live worldwide – though geo-restrictions apply.
10:30
We have all been counting down the months. Then the days. Now we only count down the hours: the Women's EHF EURO 2022 finally starts today!
Welcome back to the live blog, where we will guide you through all that is happening in Ljubljana and Celje, were the 15th edition of the European Championship throws off tonight. Here is the schedule: