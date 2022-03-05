16:55

The action just keeps on coming! Today's third qualifier is five minutes away, with Sweden hosting Serbia for a group 6 match.

Serbia enjoyed a great game at home in the reverse leg, with a huge game from goalkeeper Jovana Risovic leading them to a 24:21 victory.

Serbia have conceded the lowest number of goals of any team that has played all three rounds, with 64.

Group 6 is one of the most competitive of the qualifiers, with no team on the maximum points. Sweden and Serbia both count four points from two wins so far, ahead of Iceland and Turkey with two points each.

16:49 HALF-TIME UPDATE | DENMARK VS ROMANIA 13:10

Despite a long time with no goal in a period of the first half, Denmark retain a promising lead at half-time against Romania. Goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt records a rate of 40 per cent as Denmark's defence plays a key role in their advantage.

16:41 HALF-TIME UPDATE | NETHERLANDS VS GERMANY 15:17

Germany hold The Netherlands off with a distance of one to three goals for the entire first half, and take a lead of two into the break in the first of today's qualifiers.

HALF-TIME: @Handbal_NL 🇳🇱 could do with a few more saves like this from Yara ten Holte - @DHB_Teams 🇩🇪 lead 17:15 at the break#ehfeuro2022 #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/xanvzLgDpn — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 5, 2022

16:34

Just over 10 minutes until today's EHF EURO Cup match, Norway vs Montenegro, begins. When the teams met earlier in the week in Podgorica, Norway won 32:27.

Norway are the Cup leaders with six points after a perfect record of wins, while Montenegro have four points and are second.

The match pits the top scorers of the EHF EURO Cup 2022 against each other: wings Camilla Herrem and Jovanka Radicevic. Herrem has scored 18 for Norway while Radicevic has the same tally for Montenegro.

Meanwhile in the qualifiers currently underway, Germany still have the edge over The Netherlands, 16:14, with less than two minutes to go to half-time, while Denmark have seen their clear advantage diminish somewhat due to a scoreless period of over six minutes. But the home side still have the lead, at 9:7, in the 20th minute.

16:20

Germany are out to upset The Netherlands hopes of booking their place at the final tournament, as they have a stronger start and take the lead early — 6:4 in the 10th minute and now 9:7 in the 16th.

Alina Grijseels has been a driving force for the away team, with three goals from three shots so far.

In Denmark, the story unfolding is the opposite — the Scandinavian team are clearly in command, with a 6:2 advantage in the seventh minute. We're seeing huge games from goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt and back Line Jörgensen, with Reinhardt recording a 50 per cent save rate and Jörgensen netting three goals already.

.@dhf_haandbold 🇩🇰 are dominant in the early stages vs 🇷🇴 - have a look at this Kristina Jörgensen 🚀!#ehfeuro2022 pic.twitter.com/FG5dnvamKr — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 5, 2022

16:04

As round 4 gets underway with The Netherlands vs Germany (1:2 in the fourth minute), Denmark vs Romania is nearing throw-off.

Like the Dutch, Denmark won the away fixture against their opponents, beating Romania 35:28.

Denmark have the maximum six points ahead of Romania on three. Denmark are the only team alongside The Netherlands to have scored more than 100 goals in the qualifiers, with 101.

15:44

Getting us underway with Saturday's action are The Netherlands and Germany, throwing off in Rotterdam at 16:00 CET.

The Netherlands won the first leg of this double-header on Thursday, 31:25, in what was the debut of their new coach Per Johansson.

Germany are on five points following the loss in round 3, while The Netherlands have eight. The Netherlands have scored the most goals of any team in the qualifiers — 104.

15:36

Six exciting games, with five of them qualifiers, coming up — but two teams in particular to watch out for today are The Netherlands and Denmark, as both can book their places at the final tournament with wins.

Tomorrow, France have the same chance.

Any team that qualifies for the EHF EURO 2022 this weekend will join Poland, who have secured the first berth from the qualifiers due to earning four points in the restructuring of the competition announced on Friday.

15:20

Welcome to our live blog coverage of round 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers. Courtney Gahan here to guide you through Saturday's action, which sees six matches coming up, including one EHF EURO Cup game.

16:00 CET Netherlands vs Germany

16:10 CET Denmark vs Romania

16:45 CET Norway vs Montenegro — EHF EURO Cup

17:00 CET Sweden vs Serbia

17:30 CET Austria vs Faroe Islands

20:00 CET Spain vs Hungary

Let's get started with a closer look at what's coming up in our round preview. If you missed the midweek matches in round 3, check out our live blog coverage. Find them both below!