Live blog: Denmark and Netherlands qualify; Austria climb group 2 table
The race for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 continues with round 4 of the qualifiers this weekend — all of which are reverse fixtures of the round 3 games on Wednesday and Thursday. The EHF EURO Cup also continues.
- on Saturday, two EHF EURO berths booked as Netherlands defeat Germany 30:29 and Denmark beat Romania 32:27
- also on Saturday, Sweden go top of group 6 as they beat Serbia 33:25, Austria jump to second in group 2 with 26:22 win vs Faroe Islands, and Hungary upset Spain at home, 30:27
- four qualifiers on Sunday: 15:00 CET Slovakia vs Portugal; 16:00 CET Switzerland vs Lithuania; 17:00 CET Iceland vs Turkey; 17:30 CET France vs Croatia
- EHF EURO Cup continues with Norway beating Montenegro 40:23 on Saturday; on Sunday, North Macedonia vs Slovenia at 18:30 CET
- Courtney Gahan reporting on Saturday
21:52
What a day of qualifiers! Here's a full rundown of all the results, with Denmark and The Netherlands the headliners of the day as they qualify for the EHF EURO 2022.
Alongside the co-hosts — Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia — and defending champions, Poland are also qualified.
21:33 RESULT | SPAIN VS HUNGARY 27:30
Hungary secure the win and with it a valuable two points towards the qualification race, as they move up to six points where they are level with Spain as the group 5 leaders.
21:18
Six minutes without a goal from Spain sees the home side fall well behind, while Hungary streak ahead to lead 27:21 just outside the last 10 minutes. It's a great all-round effort from the visitors, with only two field players not having made it onto the score board yet.
21:06
10 minutes in to the second half and Hungary have grabbed the lead, 22:20, prompting a timeout from Spain. Both teams are really delivering a great game here to end a big day of EHF EURO qualifiers.
In the individual scoring race, Szandra Szollosi-Zacsik is leading with five goals for Hungary.
20:40 HALF-TIME UPATE | SPAIN VS HUNGARY 15:15
We go to the break in the last EHF EURO 2022 qualifier of the day with the score level, after Hungary equalise for the first time since 6:6 in the eighth minute late in the half.
20:22
The first quarter in Spain comes to a close and the home side are leading 10:9, promising us an exciting match to end the day.
Hungary are keeping close on the score board but having some trouble finding gaps for the backs and wings. Most of their success is coming from the line, with pivot Reka Bordas netting three of her sides goals so far.
20:00
Throw-off in Santander! In the pre-match procedure, Spain right back Mireya Gonzalez was presented with a jersey commemorating her 100th match in the national team. Can they celebrate her milestone with a victory?
19:47
As we wait for throw-off in the final game of the day, recap on what's happened so far in Saturday's qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup action with our reviews below.
19:33
Just one match remains on Saturday's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers schedule: Spain vs Hungary, starting at 20:00 CET, in group 5.
In the first leg of their double-header, Spain pulled off one of the miracle victories we have seen a few times in these qualifiers — trailing the entire match before grabbing the advantage just in time to win the game. The final score was 30:28.
Spain enter the game with the maximum points — six, from three wins, while Hungary are second in the group with four points.
The two teams are the favourites in the group to reach the final tournament. Any other result would be a huge upset for these sides, as Hungary have never missed a EURO and Spain have reached every edition since 2000.
Can Hungary take the points away and give themselves the best possible chance ahead of rounds 5 and 6 of the qualifiers? Or will Spain leave Hungary with no points gained in rounds 3 and 4?
19:11
Austria's win against Faroe Islands takes their record in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers to two victories and one draw, which represents their second-best campaign in this format of the EHF EURO qualification phase.
In 2018, Austria took three wins and ranked third in their group — which was won by none other than Romania. For the 2018 edition, the best third-ranked team across all groups also qualified for the final tournament, and Austria very narrowly missed out on ending their long wait to return to the EHF EURO.
In the ranking of best third-ranked teams, Austria gained the same number of points as Slovenia and had the same number of goals scored against, but Slovenia had scored one more goal than Austria — so Austria missed out and Slovenia went on to the final tournament in France.
Austria have now placed themselves in a great position to book group 2's second ticket and join Denmark at EURO. The last matches in the group will see Austria meet both Denmark and Romania, while Romania also play Faroe Islands once more.
Austria now have much more control of their own fate than Romania, but it does look as though the group's second ticket to the EURO could come down to the last match between Austria and Romania.
19:00 RESULT | AUSTRIA VS FAROE ISLANDS 26:22
Austria finish with a confident win that sees them move up to five points on the table and pass Romania, who slip to third. Marianna Geirsdottir Eystberg is the clear top scorer, with 11 goals for Faroe Islands.
18:50
Six minutes on the clock and Austria remain four goals in front, but Faroe Islands have plenty of time to close the gap and grab a late win as we've seen happen in multiple matches in the qualifiers this week.
On the side of the visitors, Marianna Geirsdottir Eystberg is having a standout game, scoring 10 goals for Faroe Islands — and delivering some great assists.
18:32
Over in group 2, Austria remain on track for a very important two points — taking the win here would see Austria jump past Romania into second position on the table.
Austria would then be in a strong position to cause a big upset and snatch the group's last remaining ticket, after Denmark clinched the first today. Austria have not reached the final EHF EURO tournament since 2008 so it would mean the end of a very long wait for the side.
As the match against Faroe Islands hits the 40-minute mark, Austria lead 18:12. Goalkeeper Lena Ivancok is having a huge game, with five saves at 62 per cent.
18:27 RESULT | SWEDEN VS SERBIA 33:25
In charge from start to finish, Sweden collect the points from a strong victory against Serbia and become the group 6 leaders with six points in their account. Serbia remain in second on the table with four.
18:15 RESULT | NORWAY VS MONTENEGRO 40:23
Norway keep their perfect record in the EHF EURO Cup as they take a fourth win, defeating Montenegro with a clear score line in their favour.
Montenegro stay on four points and will have to hope Slovenia do not take a second win in their double-header against North Macedonia on Sunday, as that would take Slovenia to the same four-point tally as Montenegro and introduce some tighter competition on the table.
18:08
The interesting story of the level rivalry between Sweden and Serbia continues, as Sweden stay clear in charge in their match, leading 26:19 with 15 minutes remaining.
In round 3, the situation was exactly reversed, with Serbia enjoying the upper hand with a strong performance throughout.
In the overall head-to-head record, the first four official matches between Sweden and Serbia saw draws, before winners finally began to emerge. The four games since the run of draws ended have seen two wins each — but a victory here would mean Sweden hold the upper hand in the historical head-to-head.
But any player will tell you the history does not matter when it comes to current competitions, and Sweden will be focused only on how these two points can set them in a strong position ahead of the final rounds of qualifiers.
18:06 HALF-TIME UPDATE | AUSTRIA VS FAROE ISLANDS 14:10
Austria are looking dominant at home and on track to claim their second victory of the EHF EURO qualifiers, as they lead by four at the break against Faroe Islands.
17:41 HALF-TIME UPDATE | SWEDEN VS SERBIA 17:14
Are we headed for the first reverse result of round 3? After Denmark and The Netherlands both made it two wins from two games in their respective double-headers, Sweden go to the break with the result from their away clash reversed, leading Serbia by three.
Can they hold on and clinch a valuable two points that will see them enter the final rounds as the group leaders?
17:38 RESULT | DENMARK VS ROMANIA 32:27
A brief blip in the first half but Denmark power to another win against Romania and follow The Netherlands to the final tournament as they book their place at the EHF EURO 2022.
17:31 RESULT | NETHERLANDS VS GERMANY 30:29
A brutal end for Germany as The Netherlands snatch the lead for the first time in the match with 15 seconds to go courtesy of a goal from Lois Abbingh and take the victory — and with that, their place at the EHF EURO 2022.
The Netherlands came from 26:29 behind with four minutes to go, scoring the last four goals of the game to pull off a great win and leave Germany without any points gained in rounds 3 and 4.
17:25
Next to throw off in Saturday's EHF EURO qualifiers is the second group 2 match of the day, Austria vs Faroe Islands.
Faroe Islands put on a good performance in the home leg but Austria took the points nevertheless, earning their first outright victory, 29:24.
Following the round 3 win, Austria bring three points into round 4, while Faroe Islands remain on zero.
17:23 HALF-TIME UPDATE | NORWAY VS MONTENEGRO 17:11
Norway power to a decisive half-time lead against Montenegro in today's EHF EURO Cup match. Norway wing Camilla Herrem and back Henny Reisted top score the first period with four goals apiece.
16:55
The action just keeps on coming! Today's third qualifier is five minutes away, with Sweden hosting Serbia for a group 6 match.
Serbia enjoyed a great game at home in the reverse leg, with a huge game from goalkeeper Jovana Risovic leading them to a 24:21 victory.
Serbia have conceded the lowest number of goals of any team that has played all three rounds, with 64.
Group 6 is one of the most competitive of the qualifiers, with no team on the maximum points. Sweden and Serbia both count four points from two wins so far, ahead of Iceland and Turkey with two points each.
16:49 HALF-TIME UPDATE | DENMARK VS ROMANIA 13:10
Despite a long time with no goal in a period of the first half, Denmark retain a promising lead at half-time against Romania. Goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt records a rate of 40 per cent as Denmark's defence plays a key role in their advantage.
16:41 HALF-TIME UPDATE | NETHERLANDS VS GERMANY 15:17
Germany hold The Netherlands off with a distance of one to three goals for the entire first half, and take a lead of two into the break in the first of today's qualifiers.
16:34
Just over 10 minutes until today's EHF EURO Cup match, Norway vs Montenegro, begins. When the teams met earlier in the week in Podgorica, Norway won 32:27.
Norway are the Cup leaders with six points after a perfect record of wins, while Montenegro have four points and are second.
The match pits the top scorers of the EHF EURO Cup 2022 against each other: wings Camilla Herrem and Jovanka Radicevic. Herrem has scored 18 for Norway while Radicevic has the same tally for Montenegro.
Meanwhile in the qualifiers currently underway, Germany still have the edge over The Netherlands, 16:14, with less than two minutes to go to half-time, while Denmark have seen their clear advantage diminish somewhat due to a scoreless period of over six minutes. But the home side still have the lead, at 9:7, in the 20th minute.
16:20
Germany are out to upset The Netherlands hopes of booking their place at the final tournament, as they have a stronger start and take the lead early — 6:4 in the 10th minute and now 9:7 in the 16th.
Alina Grijseels has been a driving force for the away team, with three goals from three shots so far.
In Denmark, the story unfolding is the opposite — the Scandinavian team are clearly in command, with a 6:2 advantage in the seventh minute. We're seeing huge games from goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt and back Line Jörgensen, with Reinhardt recording a 50 per cent save rate and Jörgensen netting three goals already.
16:04
As round 4 gets underway with The Netherlands vs Germany (1:2 in the fourth minute), Denmark vs Romania is nearing throw-off.
Like the Dutch, Denmark won the away fixture against their opponents, beating Romania 35:28.
Denmark have the maximum six points ahead of Romania on three. Denmark are the only team alongside The Netherlands to have scored more than 100 goals in the qualifiers, with 101.
15:44
Getting us underway with Saturday's action are The Netherlands and Germany, throwing off in Rotterdam at 16:00 CET.
The Netherlands won the first leg of this double-header on Thursday, 31:25, in what was the debut of their new coach Per Johansson.
Germany are on five points following the loss in round 3, while The Netherlands have eight. The Netherlands have scored the most goals of any team in the qualifiers — 104.
15:36
Six exciting games, with five of them qualifiers, coming up — but two teams in particular to watch out for today are The Netherlands and Denmark, as both can book their places at the final tournament with wins.
Tomorrow, France have the same chance.
Any team that qualifies for the EHF EURO 2022 this weekend will join Poland, who have secured the first berth from the qualifiers due to earning four points in the restructuring of the competition announced on Friday.
15:20
Welcome to our live blog coverage of round 4 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers. Courtney Gahan here to guide you through Saturday's action, which sees six matches coming up, including one EHF EURO Cup game.
- 16:00 CET Netherlands vs Germany
- 16:10 CET Denmark vs Romania
- 16:45 CET Norway vs Montenegro — EHF EURO Cup
- 17:00 CET Sweden vs Serbia
- 17:30 CET Austria vs Faroe Islands
- 20:00 CET Spain vs Hungary
