LIVE BLOG: Road to semi-finals continues with 'Scandinavia day' in group I
Action in the Women's EHF EURO 2022 main round returns to Ljubljana on Saturday for the second round of matches in group I. Croatia and Denmark are set to open the night, before Norway take on Sweden in a duel between two group winners from the preliminary round.
- day 9 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- two matches in main round group I in Ljubljana:
- 18:00 CET: Croatia vs Denmark
- 20:30 CET: Norway vs Sweden
Saturday 12 November 2022
13:30
We all love handball stats and records. So, a good thing we have KINEXON on board again for this EHF EURO again. They just measure everything happening on the court during matches.
12:53
12:01
11:42
10:46
It would not do Bianca Bazaliu justice to say that her stunning buzzer-beater last night was unique – because she has done it before.
A dive in the Home of Handball archives on YouTube learns that Bazaliu also saved Romania with a power shot in the last seconds of their EHF EURO Qualifier in Austria a year ago, when she netted for 33:33.
OK, this one might not have been quite as spectacular since she was a few metres closer to the goal then she was yesterday, but still: this is a reminder for Romania's upcoming opponents – Montenegro on Tuesday and Germany on Wednesday – as they now know who they must mark in the closing seconds of their matches...
10:34
We cannot start talking about today without looking back at what happened yesterday.
Germany have really kick-started their tournament and they look like a completely different team coming into the main round after only just squeezing through of the preliminary round. They outplayed Netherlands for a stunning 36:28 win.
The main talking point, however, is that Bianca Bazaliu's buzzer-beater (try to say that three times in quick succession) to give Romania a last-gasp 28:27 win over Spain – which had just managed their equaliser a few seconds before:
10:15
Good morning and welcome to day 9 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
It is the second playing day in main round group I and today's menu has an intense Scandinavian flavour, with Denmark, Norway and Sweden alongside Croatia taking the court in Ljubljana tonight: