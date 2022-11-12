13:30

We all love handball stats and records. So, a good thing we have KINEXON on board again for this EHF EURO again. They just measure everything happening on the court during matches.

EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu dives into the latest stats and comes up with a lot of interesting rankings halfway through this championship (click on the image):

12:53

Our women in sport series, the cooperation between EHF and kolektiff, continues:

Alenka Cuderman, a woman with a rich resume in handball. An Olympic gold medallist, women's handball and Respect Your Talent coordinator in the #EHF, was a setup manager in Podgorica for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 ❤️. The passion for work and handball that Alenka has is very inspiring and she is one of the women to look up to!

12:01

Coming into the main round, everyone is trying to click into the next gear. The goalkeepers in our Top 5 Saves from days 7 and 8 certainly have:

Not all heroes wear capes! 🦸‍♀️ Which was the best save of Day 7 & 8? 🗳



1️⃣ Reinhardt 🇩🇰

2️⃣ Szikora 🇭🇺

3️⃣ Pandzic 🇸🇮

4️⃣ Filter 🇩🇪

5️⃣ Hosu 🇷🇴 #ehfeuro2022 | #playwithheart pic.twitter.com/1YfAtnNhPI — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) November 12, 2022

11:42

Before we turn our attention to group I, here is the preview for the next matches in group II on Sunday, when preliminary group winners France and Montenegro are starting their main round campaigns: