LIVE BLOG: Calm after and before the storm in Ljubljana
Day 16 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 is the last rest day of the tournament, as the teams are preparing for Sunday's medal matches in Ljubljana.
- day 16 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- rest day before tournament closes with the medal matches on Sunday
- all four teams – finalists Denmark and Norway, and bronze medal contenders France and Montenegro – gather in Stožice Arena to meet the media
Saturday 19 November 2022
11:16
It is the morning after the night before... Two semi-finals in Stožice Arena, each in its own way highly entertaining, have confirmed our finalists for tomorrow: Denmark and Norway, who defeated Montenegro and France, respectively.
Watch the highlights of both clashes below:
10:54
Let's get going today with another edition of our daily photo series featuring women in sport, a cooperation between EHF and kolektiff:
Natália Rácz joined our EHF EURO events department in August 2022, and just three months later, this 23-year old is one of the key players of our team. Managing and coordinating all accommodation and transport details and needs for people on-site is a demanding task, but Natalia makes sure everything is running without a hitch! We are more than sure there is a bright future for Natalia, as she is winning this Women's EHF EURO 2022 ❤.
10:15
Good morning, welcome to the live blog for the penultimate day of the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
The day after the semi-finals is the day before the medal matches, so you will hear from both during the day. We will look back at all what happened yesterday in Stožice Arena, when Denmark and Norway won spectacular matches to set up an all-Scandinavian final, leaving Montenegro and France the battle for bronze.
So, even with no matches on, a lot to talk about today!
