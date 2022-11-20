LIVE BLOG: Road to EHF EURO trophy reaches final destination
After 17 scintillating days, the Women's EHF EURO 2022 comes to end on Sunday night, with the bronze medal match between Montenegro and France, followed by the final between Denmark and Norway.
- day 17 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- final day featuring both medal matches in Stožice Arena in Ljubljana:
- 17:45 CET, bronze medal match: Montenegro vs France
- 20:30 CET, final: Denmark vs Norway
Sunday 20 November 2022
10:00
Good morning and welcome to the live blog for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 for the last time.
We have been climbing a mountain for the past 16 days, and now are reaching the summit: it is the finals day with both medal matches.
Here is the schedule: