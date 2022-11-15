LIVE BLOG: Semi-final dreams can become reality for France and Montenegro
Day 12 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 could bring the first decisions in main round group II in Skopje. Both Montenegro (playing against Romania) and France (against Germany) have the chance to book their place in the semi-finals even before the last playing day in the group.
- day 12 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- two matches in main round group II in Skopje:
- 18:00 CET: Romania vs Montenegro
- 20:30 CET: France vs Germany
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Ljubljana; all photos © kolektiff / Jozo Cabraja, Jure Erzen, Axel Heimken, Uros Hocevar, Anze Malovrh, Sasa Pahic Szabo
Tuesday 15 November 2022
13:03
Today, a special episode of our women in sport series, the cooperation between EHF and kolektiff:
Nataša Pirc Musar, Phd, is the newly elected President of Slovenia, but she is also the ambassador of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 ❤. A former handball player, today a successful bowler, as well as a lawyer, Pirc Musar will soon step into a new role, her first presidency. In the ambassador interview ahead of the event, she explained what a greater role of women in society means for her: "We women do not need an advantage, let alone dominance – only equality."
Find more here: https://www.playwithheart.eu/en/ambasadorke-ehf/dr-natasa-pirc-musar/
12:36
France can do tonight what Norway have already done: reach the semi-finals with a main round match to spare. However, centre back Grace Zaadi is reluctant to start calculating what teams need to advance and whom they might meet next.
Read the interview she gave to EHF journalist Björn Pazen:
11:14
Spain are having a hard time, with three key players out injured and results not quite going their way so far. However, a place in the semi-finals is at least mathematically still possible. And the other good news for 'Les Guerreras' is Nicole Wiggins, a late call-up to replace the injured goalkeepers Silvia Navarro and Mercedes Castellanos.
Making her international debut at 21, Wiggins is doing a fine job between the posts at the EHF EURO. EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu spoke with Wiggins for this feature:
10:42
By the end of the day we might know three of the four semi-finalists. One has already been confirmed on Monday evening, when Norway extended their winning streak. Despite being pushed hard by Slovenia, the defending champions won 26:23 and secured their place in the semis.
And Norway had to face the eighth player in Ljubljana, as the match in Stožice Arena was attended by a Slovenian record crowd for game of the women's national team:
10:15
Good morning and welcome to your daily guide for the biggest continental women's national team tournament, a.k.a. the live blog for the Women's EHF EURO 2022.
Our attention turns back to Skopje today for what could turn out to be a pivotal day in the build-up to the final weekend. Both France and Montenegro could be confirmed as semi-finalists today – could indeed, as they face fierce opposition from two teams that are battling for their own chances: Germany and Romania.
Here is today's schedule: