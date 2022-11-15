13:03

Today, a special episode of our women in sport series, the cooperation between EHF and kolektiff:

Nataša Pirc Musar, Phd, is the newly elected President of Slovenia, but she is also the ambassador of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 ❤. A former handball player, today a successful bowler, as well as a lawyer, Pirc Musar will soon step into a new role, her first presidency. In the ambassador interview ahead of the event, she explained what a greater role of women in society means for her: "We women do not need an advantage, let alone dominance – only equality."

Find more here: https://www.playwithheart.eu/en/ambasadorke-ehf/dr-natasa-pirc-musar/

12:36

France can do tonight what Norway have already done: reach the semi-finals with a main round match to spare. However, centre back Grace Zaadi is reluctant to start calculating what teams need to advance and whom they might meet next.

Read the interview she gave to EHF journalist Björn Pazen: