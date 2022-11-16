14:05

The throw-off is at 15:30 CET, but your warming-up starts an hour earlier – with the EHF EURO Live Show Watchalong on our Twitch Home of Handball channel.

Join in from 14:30 CET as a stunning list of high-profile guests will feature on this special last-day-of-the-main-round show.

13:49

If you are in for goosebumps even before today's crunch matches have started, watch this!

With the current tournament being Jovanka Radicevic's last EHF EURO, we have put together a brilliant eight-minute film for you on the national team career of the Montenegrin legend. You see her in action, hear also what coach Dragan Adzic and fellow player and friend Andrea Lekic say about her.

The title of the film? Heart of a Lioness. No explanation needed!

13:11

You certainly remember Romania star Cristina Neagu became the all-time top scorer of the EHF EURO last night: no player – male or female – has netted more times during European Championships.

Before the match against Montenegro, Neagu was on 287 EHF EURO goals, already the women’s record by far. And by netting nine times, she has gone top of the combined all-time goal scorers’ list for Women’s and Men’s EHF EURO events, overtaking men’s record holder Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.

The Icelandic great, who played for his national team from 1999 until retiring in 2020, has netted 289 times at EHF EURO events. Currently coach of German club VfL Gummersbach, Sigurdsson praised Neagu right away for her achievement, in contact with EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

“Chapeau, Cristina,” he said in a personal message sent to ehfeuro.eurohandball.com.

Class act x 2!