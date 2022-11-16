LIVE BLOG: Slovenia play for last semi-final chance; Romania take on Germany
Day 13 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 brings the main round to an end, with three matches in each group to determine the fourth semi-finalist (alongside Norway, France, and Montenegro) and the teams playing for fifth place at the final weekend in Ljubljana.
- day 13 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- six matches to complete the main round (at 15:30/18:00/20:30 CET):
- main round group I: Hungary vs Slovenia / Croatia vs Sweden / Norway vs Denmark
- main round group II: Romania vs Germany / Netherlands vs Montenegro / France vs Spain
Wednesday 16 November 2022
Women's EHF EURO 2022 live show on Twitch
14:05
The throw-off is at 15:30 CET, but your warming-up starts an hour earlier – with the EHF EURO Live Show Watchalong on our Twitch Home of Handball channel.
Join in from 14:30 CET as a stunning list of high-profile guests will feature on this special last-day-of-the-main-round show.
13:49
If you are in for goosebumps even before today's crunch matches have started, watch this!
With the current tournament being Jovanka Radicevic's last EHF EURO, we have put together a brilliant eight-minute film for you on the national team career of the Montenegrin legend. You see her in action, hear also what coach Dragan Adzic and fellow player and friend Andrea Lekic say about her.
The title of the film? Heart of a Lioness. No explanation needed!
13:11
You certainly remember Romania star Cristina Neagu became the all-time top scorer of the EHF EURO last night: no player – male or female – has netted more times during European Championships.
Before the match against Montenegro, Neagu was on 287 EHF EURO goals, already the women’s record by far. And by netting nine times, she has gone top of the combined all-time goal scorers’ list for Women’s and Men’s EHF EURO events, overtaking men’s record holder Gudjon Valur Sigurdsson.
The Icelandic great, who played for his national team from 1999 until retiring in 2020, has netted 289 times at EHF EURO events. Currently coach of German club VfL Gummersbach, Sigurdsson praised Neagu right away for her achievement, in contact with EHF journalist Björn Pazen:
“Chapeau, Cristina,” he said in a personal message sent to ehfeuro.eurohandball.com.
Class act x 2!
It makes me proud and I am no hypocrite, but I am a team player. My job is that Romania win their matches, it is not about my goals.
12:14
“This is the great experience of my life,” said Slovenia centre back Nina Zulic about the home EHF EURO. “It’s so emotional and I am maybe living the life that I wanted when I was small. I was never thinking, ‘you will play the championship at home and it will be like that.’ It’s really emotional for me and I would say to my mini-me, ‘I’m proud of you and you go girl.’”
Indeed, it has been a dream for Slovenia, who are sure to record their best EHF EURO ranking in history. Read this feature by EHF journalist Courtney Gahan on the home time fighting for a place in the semi-finals today:
11:27
Good news for all fans considering coming to the Stožice arena for the final weekend of the Women's EHF EURO 2022: You can now get your tickets for 20% less!
As of this afternoon at 15:00 CET, a 20%-discount will be applied to all-day tickets for the matches scheduled on Friday and Sunday in Ljubljana. The final weekend of the tournament promises some mouth-watering clashes, starting with the match for fifth place and finishing with the two fiery semi-finals on Friday 18 November, and the bronze medal match and the big final on Sunday 20 November.
Read more about the discount here and grab this unique chance to be in the arena this weekend.
11:04
A busy, busy day coming up in Ljubljana and Skopje, so use your timeouts wisely.
Like Germany are doing:
10:19
A bumper programme today; here are the previews of the main round matches in group I in Ljubljana and group II in Skopje:
9:11
No other way to open the live blog today than with the article that guides you through today's bumper schedule of six important games.
What do Denmark, Sweden, and Slovenia need in order to grab the last spot in the semi-finals and join already qualified Norway, France and Montenegro?
And also: what do teams – also those who cannot make the semis anymore – need in order to finish in third position in their respective group and advance to the 5/6 placement match?
Here is your homework. Study this. Examination starts at 15:30 CET.
9:00
Good morning and welcome to the live blog for Day 13 of the Women's EHF EURO – the day we are closing the main round in Ljubljana and Skopje.
If you fancy six (yes: 6!) important matches within a few hours, this is your day. All remaining matches in groups I and II will be played today, and here is the schedule: