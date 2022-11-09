17:49

The head-to-head stats for Poland against Macedonia are pretty one-sided: Macedonia have won eight of their previous nine encounters...

But: the one win Poland got, came in the most recent match the teams played: in the main of last year's IHF World Championship, which Poland won 33:28.

17:43

Over in group D, the situation is a little bit more complicated, with three teams in the race for two remaining tickets to the main round. Two of them play the late game – Germany and Spain – but the third one will meet already qualified co-hosts Montenegro at 18:00 CET: Poland.

The situation for Poland? They go through to the main round if:

they do not lose to Montenegro

they lose to Montenegro AND Germany do not lose to Spain

they lose to Montenegro AND Germany lose to Spain by more than three goals

they lose to Montenegro AND Germany lose to Spain by three goals AND do not score at least 21 goals

they lose to Montenegro AND Germany lose to Spain 20:23 AND Poland will have a better goal difference in the overall ranking than Germany

17:34

Looking at the stats, you have to fear the worst for co-hosts North Macedonia tonight: they have beaten Romania only once on six occasions – and that came at the 1997 IHF World Championship in Germany, a quarter of a century ago...

But having said that, stats are just stats, the facts will created during 60 hot minutes on court in Podgorica.

17:28

Luckily in group C, the math is not too difficult: the winner takes it all. (Don't cheer too early, we talk you through group D in a minute...)

France and Netherlands, who meet in the late match, are through; the last main round spot from this group goes to either North Macedonia or Romania. If North Macedonia win, they go through. Every other result, also a draw, will see Romania advance.

In what an atmosphere it will be on the Moraca Arena once again:

17:20

Tension is building in Skopje and Podgorica as we are only 40 minutes away from throw-off. We start this last night of preliminary round action in group C with hosts North Macedonia and Romania dueling directly for the last main round spot from this group; and in group D with Poland playing for their chance to stay in the tournament against already qualified Montenegro.

3⃣ top teams = 2⃣ tickets left! ⚔️ If you are as bad as we are at maths, read this article 👇

17:05

