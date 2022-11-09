LIVE BLOG: Macedonian hosts seek win; Poland going for last chance
The preliminary round at the Women's EHF EURO 2022 concludes Wednesday, with still three tickets to the main round to be confirmed.
- day 6 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022
- the last four matches of the preliminary round, in group C (Skopje) / group D (Podgorica):
- 18:00 CET: North Macedonia vs Romania / Poland vs Montenegro
- 20:30 CET: France vs Netherlands / Germany vs Spain
Wednesday 9 November 2022
Women's EHF EURO 2022 show on Twitch
17:49
The head-to-head stats for Poland against Macedonia are pretty one-sided: Macedonia have won eight of their previous nine encounters...
But: the one win Poland got, came in the most recent match the teams played: in the main of last year's IHF World Championship, which Poland won 33:28.
17:43
Over in group D, the situation is a little bit more complicated, with three teams in the race for two remaining tickets to the main round. Two of them play the late game – Germany and Spain – but the third one will meet already qualified co-hosts Montenegro at 18:00 CET: Poland.
The situation for Poland? They go through to the main round if:
- they do not lose to Montenegro
- they lose to Montenegro AND Germany do not lose to Spain
- they lose to Montenegro AND Germany lose to Spain by more than three goals
- they lose to Montenegro AND Germany lose to Spain by three goals AND do not score at least 21 goals
- they lose to Montenegro AND Germany lose to Spain 20:23 AND Poland will have a better goal difference in the overall ranking than Germany
17:34
Looking at the stats, you have to fear the worst for co-hosts North Macedonia tonight: they have beaten Romania only once on six occasions – and that came at the 1997 IHF World Championship in Germany, a quarter of a century ago...
But having said that, stats are just stats, the facts will created during 60 hot minutes on court in Podgorica.
17:28
Luckily in group C, the math is not too difficult: the winner takes it all. (Don't cheer too early, we talk you through group D in a minute...)
France and Netherlands, who meet in the late match, are through; the last main round spot from this group goes to either North Macedonia or Romania. If North Macedonia win, they go through. Every other result, also a draw, will see Romania advance.
In what an atmosphere it will be on the Moraca Arena once again:
17:20
Tension is building in Skopje and Podgorica as we are only 40 minutes away from throw-off. We start this last night of preliminary round action in group C with hosts North Macedonia and Romania dueling directly for the last main round spot from this group; and in group D with Poland playing for their chance to stay in the tournament against already qualified Montenegro.
17:05
15:53
With their 10 extraordinary minutes against Spain, Poland made the headlines two days ago. Can they stage another upset? They meet already qualified hosts Montenegro in the last group D game at 18:00 CET, so EHF journalist Björn Pazen went to see the team in the build-up to this all-or-nothing clash and wrote this feature:
14:28
13:02
She had to put a difficult time behind her, but now she is back: Estavana Polman is a leading force for Netherlands again. She may have had fewer minutes on court than usual, but the presence of the experienced left back is certainly a boost for the Dutch team.
In the build-up to the Dutch match against France tonight, EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu in Skopje spoke with Polman for this feature:
12:27
11:52
11:30
Half past 11, time for our Stat of the Day by data analyst and journalist Julian Rux. This time, he has calculated the save percentage of the France goalkeepers and that is, let's say, pretty incroyable:
10:38
Germany against Spain in group D is one of the key matches today when it comes to the open spots in the main round. Who will advance?
It is a special match for sure for Spanish line player Kaba Gassama, whose club team is SG BBM Bietigheim, the German Bundesliga and EHF European League champions. And her coach at Bietigheim, Markus Gaugisch, happens to be also the coach of the Geman national team...
Gassama spoke with EHF journalist Björn Pazen on the eve of this crunch match in Podgorica for this feature:
10:26
It might become quite a puzzle today...
France and Netherlands in group C and Montenegro in group D are already through, but what about the other teams: Romania and North Macedonia in C, and Poland, Germany and Spain in D?
So, let's begin with another reference to our article, detailing exactly what each team needs in order to book their place in the main round.
10:15
Hello and welcome again to the Women's EHF EURO live blog. We are into day 6 of the championship and we had to say farewell to two teams from groups A and B yesterday: Switzerland and Serbia.
So, which two teams from groups C and D will follow them tonight? The race to the main round is still wide open, especially in Podgorica, es three spots in the next phase are still up for grabs.
Here is our playing schedule for today, the final day of the preliminary round: