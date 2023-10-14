18:19

Romania are on course to win in Kozani and they are leading (29-18) with around ten minutes to go until the final whistle, Elena Dinca is on fire as she scores her fourth goal of the day.

18:09

The European and world champions, Norway are on top in the EHF EURO Cup too after winning (44-29) the direct match against Switzerland in Larvik. The hosts secured a dominant triumph led by the perfect Ingvild Bakkerud who scored six goals from as many attempts!

18:02

Greece are chasing Romania's seven-goal lead in the second half, but unfortunately for them the visitors aren't giving up easily on their lead and the result is 12-19 in the 41st minute.

17:55

Norway are cruising to the top spot in the EHF EURO Cup as the reigning champions are leading (35-25) against Switzerland with a bit more than ten minutes to go until the final whistle. Who can stop them?

17:46

If you love handball, you must love Stine Oftedal too, simple as that!





17:40

It's half-time in Kozani and Romania is taking a seven-goal lead (15-8) at the break against Greece. Pintea and Dindiligan have scored three goals each for the visitors, while only Aikaterini Mania has scored at least a couple of goals for the hosts and she will be hoping for a helping hand from her teammates in the second half.

17:30

RECORD BREAKERS!

France set a new record for their biggest win in the qualifiers by defeating Latvia away and the final result is 55-8 in Dobele. Once again, Chloe Valentini is at the heart of it with 11 goals scored, but Alicia Toublanc has scored one more and is the match's top scorer.

The Blues celebrate in the end - a record, a win and two points, brilliant achievement by France!

17:20

France are definitely on course to crush their record for biggest win in the qualifiers as they are leading with 52-8 against Latvia with minutes to go in Dobele.

17:15

Norway have upped the tempo and Switzerland can't keep it up as the hosts are leading at half-time with 23-18 in the EHF EURO Cup, but the visitors' Kerstin Kundig is the current match's top scorer with five goals.

17:10

Crina Pintea made a brilliant start to the match against Greece in Kozani and the Romanian line player is leading the visitors to an early lead (8-3) in the opening minutes.

17:05

Latvia have scored their only second goal in the match in the 37th minute, but France are on their way to crush their record and are on 35 goals.

17:00

Switzerland are showing their teeth in the EHF EURO Cup's match against Norway and the score (10-10) is level in the 14th minute!

16:55

France are cooking in Dobele and Estelle Nze Minko is at the heart of it, just like at this in-flight goal, pure magic!

16:52

The reigning EHF EURO Cup champions, Norway are leading 6-5 in the opening minutes as Stine Oftedal already has a couple of goals by her name against Switzerland.

16:48

Unreal first half by France in Dobele as they have scored sky-high 26 goals and conceded only once. Yes, you have read that right, Latvia scored only one goal from their 17 attempts.

France's goalkeeper - Laura Glauser made nine saves and has a save efficiency of 90 percent!

16:42

Have you made yourself a lunch? If you haven't get it done quickly as the European and world champions, Norway are hosting Switzerland in the EHF EURO Cup and the throw off is just minutes away.



In case you forgot, all matches are available to watch live on EHFTV.

16:38

Will France break their newly-established record? It's definitely worth asking because they have already scored 21 goals in the first half against Latvia and they have conceded only once!

16:34

Larissa Nusser was selected as the MOTM after scoring four goals in the Netherlands' win and additionally recording four assists for her teammates, a brilliant all-round attacking performance, congratulations!

16:31



Despite the solid opening minutes by the hosts in the first half, the visitors prove too strong for Finland and Azerbaijan!

Finland 13:31 Netherlands

Azerbaijan 18:38 Spain

16:27

It's full-time!



The Netherlands and Spain secure big away wins against Finland and Azerbaijan, respectively, and they are perfect from the opening two rounds with two wins from two matches in the Women's EHF EURO Qualifiers.

16:22

What a start by France against Latvia and the fourth ranked team from the Women's EHF EURO 2022 take a four-goal lead in the opening five minutes!

16:20

Spain are cruising (34-17) in Baku and Maitane Echeverria Martinez is on seven goals from eight attempts, displaying an impressive attacking performance with 88% shot efficiency.

16:15

Throw off time is closing in Dobele as Latvia is hosting France in group 4 and the hosts are eager to display a much better performance after losing in Slovenia a few days ago.

16:10

Finland are trying to keep up with the Netherlands, but Nikita van der Vliet, Kelly Dulfer and Kelly Vollebregt have joined the three goals club and the Oranje are enjoying their highest lead in the match, it's 22-11!

16:00

Spain have opened the second half eager to increase their lead and they have already endured on a five-goal run!

15:55

Larissa Nusser isn't only on scoring duty today as she is looking after her teammates as well!

15:45

The favourites lead at half time and they will start the second half with comfortable leads in Baku and Karis, respectively.

Azerbaijan 12:20 Spain

Finland 7:15 Netherlands

15:42

Jennifer Gutierrez Bermejo scored five goals in the first half for Spain in Baku and is their top scorer, while Elnara Ibrahimova is perfect for the hosts with three goals by her name and perfect shot ratio!

15:38

Spain are taking an eight-goal lead at the break in Baku, but one can definitely argue that Azerbaijan had definitely surpassed the expectations as they have already scored more (12) goals than in any of the half against the Macedonian national team in round 1.

Despite Finland's solid start, the Netherlands' class is proving too much for the hosts and they are leading at half time with 15-7 in Karis with both, Larissa Nusser and Catharina Molenaar on three goals scored.

15:32



The Oranje's defence is just getting better and better as they have allowed only six goals in the opening 25 minutes and they are leading 13-6 with the goalkeeper, Rinka Duijndam already on three saves!

15:26

Larissa Nusser is leading the Netherland's attack as the centre back is perfect with three goals from three attempts and the visitors take a huge step towards securing a comfortable lead at the break as they lead in Karis with 11-4!

15:20

The Netherlands are following Spain's example and they also take a four-goal lead against Finland in Karis, while Azerbaijan aren't allowing Spain to take a bigger lead going in the second part of the opening 30 minutes and the score is 7-9!

15:15

Finland's loud support from the stands is pushing the national team to attack the Netherlands, but Kelly Dulfer scores to put the Oranje up front as they lead 3-4 in the 11th minute. In group 3, Spain are starting to increase their lead vs Azerbaijan and they have already gained a three-goal advantage and it's (4-7) for the visitors.

15:08



An impressive start by the motivated hosts in Baku as Azerbaijan strike first through Kamila Bayramova, but the visitors waste no time in finding the back of the net and Spain make an instant comeback and lead 1-2 after the opening five minutes.

In group 3, the hosts - Finland also started the match well and lead 2-1 after five minutes displaying a motivated performance against the Netherlands.

14:48



Welcome to another busy day of the Women's EHF EURO Qualifiers as we get round 2 underway and Finland host the Netherlands in Group 3, while Azerbaijan welcome Spain as part of Group 5. Of course, there is much more to come during the day with four more games and the exciting matchup in the EHF Euro Cup.



Don't forget, you can follow the action live on EHFTV!