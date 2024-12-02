Live blog: Three key matches first up on Monday

Live blog: Three key matches first up on Monday

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
02 December 2024, 12:00

Round 3 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 is here. For six teams, today will be their last game in the competition. Three teams playing on Monday - Hungary, France and Norway - know they are in the main round, but there is still one ticket up for grabs in each group and seven teams in the running.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

17:40

It's 20 minutes until the first three matches throw off in this final game day for groups A, C and E. All are potentially important, although North Macedonia do, realistically, have the toughest task ahead of them as to have any hope of making the round they need to not only beat Hungary but win by a big enough margin that they then finish ahead of Türkiye in the rankings. Oh, and they also need Türkiye to beat Sweden ...

17:25

Spain, or Poland? Who will take the main round ticket?

 

 

16:55

Our stat of the day features the penalty queens of the tournament, the three teams with perfect scores from seven metres: Romania (7/7) as well as Portugal (6/6) and France (7/7), who meet today.

16:20

Everyone wants to make it to the main round. This is what it means - Poland play Spain at 18:00 CET in Basel!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Poland Vs Portugal A0A3652 NT
Every game, now, it's for everything. It's win or go home. Everybody knows that it's our dream and how much we work to be here, and I know that the girls will fight till the last seconds. We just know what this game is about and we'll give our all.
Aleksandra Zych
Right back, Poland

16:00

First up in Innsbruck in a couple of hours will be Slovenia vs Austria, playing for the main round. Slovenia have a better goal difference than their opponents and therefore only need a draw to go through; Austria must win. And coach Dragan Adžic says that a place in the main round for his new-look, young squad would be just as good as getting the previous generation to the Olympic Games for the first time this summer.

Read more in our feature!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Slovenia Vs Slovakia 4J8A2751 JE
EHF EURO

Slovenia’s young guns: Many talents, many helping hands

FEATURE: For Slovenia coach Dragan Adžic, making the EHF EURO main round would rank alongside the Olympic Games

today, 6 hours ago

14:00

The blog is going on a bit of a break (there are Christmas markets to explore here in Innsbruck!) but to keep you occupied until we return later on, watch the new episode of 'The Spin' in which Ana Gros, Víctor Tomàs and Bengt Kunkel talk through the key moments so far and ask if Hungary can pick up a medal.


13:45

Today's Women in Handball focus on the EHF Activities Instagram channel highlights our three amazing female commentators at the EHF EURO. Alex Mair, Nina Bargel-Neuhaus and Clare Griffiths are all calling a senior EHF EURO for the first time, having come through the EHF Female Commentators' project. There still aren't enough women in sports media, so it's great to see our trio making an impact in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

 

13:00

And let's show some love for the amazing goalkeepers at this tournament - the top six goalkeepers in the rankings by number of saves so far have all stopped at least 39 per cent of the shots they've faced, with the Faroe Islands' Annika Frídheim Petersen having saved 48.2 per cent of shots so far.

 

12:45

It wouldn't be the start of the live blog without the top five goals, would it? Here they are from last night!


12:30

In case you're wondering what needs to happen for your team to make it to the next round, this article is what you need - we'll update it later with the calculations for the remaining three groups.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Hungary Vs Türkiye C5 7705 JC
EHF EURO

What teams need to reach the EHF EURO 2024 main round

NEWS: Find out what each team needs to do in the last preliminary round match to reach the main round

today, 6 hours ago

12:00

The last day of the preliminary round for groups A, C and E is here, and there are still three main round places available. Hungary, France and Norway are through, but there are opportunities for several other teams to join them. 

To find out more, see the day preview.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Sweden Vs Hungary C5 9767 JC
EHF EURO

Victories required to carry teams to main round berths

DAY PREVIEW: EHF EURO groups A, C and E finish on Monday with six teams still in the running for the last three main round spots

yesterday
EURO24W Slovenia Vs Slovakia 4J8A2751 JE
Previous Article Slovenia’s young guns: Many talents, many helping hands
EURO24W Croatia Vs Faroe Islands MAL1438 AM
Next Article Faroese fairytale written in Basel

Latest news

More News