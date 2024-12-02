14:00

The blog is going on a bit of a break (there are Christmas markets to explore here in Innsbruck!) but to keep you occupied until we return later on, watch the new episode of 'The Spin' in which Ana Gros, Víctor Tomàs and Bengt Kunkel talk through the key moments so far and ask if Hungary can pick up a medal.



13:45

Today's Women in Handball focus on the EHF Activities Instagram channel highlights our three amazing female commentators at the EHF EURO. Alex Mair, Nina Bargel-Neuhaus and Clare Griffiths are all calling a senior EHF EURO for the first time, having come through the EHF Female Commentators' project. There still aren't enough women in sports media, so it's great to see our trio making an impact in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

13:00

And let's show some love for the amazing goalkeepers at this tournament - the top six goalkeepers in the rankings by number of saves so far have all stopped at least 39 per cent of the shots they've faced, with the Faroe Islands' Annika Frídheim Petersen having saved 48.2 per cent of shots so far.

12:45

It wouldn't be the start of the live blog without the top five goals, would it? Here they are from last night!



12:30

In case you're wondering what needs to happen for your team to make it to the next round, this article is what you need - we'll update it later with the calculations for the remaining three groups.