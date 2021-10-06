20:03

The Dutch have been flying against Belarus tonight:

19:44

RESULT | Russia vs Switzerland 26:22 (13:7)

She has had to do without the likes of Anna Vyakhireva and Darya Dmitrieva, but Lyudmila Bodniyeva starts her stint as head coach of Russia with a decent win. Valeriia Kirdiasheva with six and Elena Mikhaylichenko with five find the net the most times.

But also well done to Switzerland for 'winning' the second half 15:13! They don't get points for that, but maybe self-confidence for their next qualifier, at home against Poland on Sunday.

19:53

Big wins and lots of goals in most matches so far. Still, there has been some excellent work from the goalkeepers as well. Watch this thread:

19:44

RESULT | Poland vs Lithuania 36:22 (22:12)

Poland need just one half to remove any doubts about the outcome of this qualifier. Building on a 10-goal half-time lead, they down Lithuania by 14 in the end. Interesting fact: while no player scores more than five for the winning team, Roberta Strope is the best scorer in this match with seven goals for Lithuania.

19:37

RESULT | Serbia vs Turkey 36:27 (21:13)

Excellent team effort from Serbia, who get 12 players on the score sheet tonight as they control the match against Turkey from the first half.

19:32

RESULT | Hungary vs Portugal 34:24 (17:15)

It takes Hungary until the second half before they can shrug off the resistance of Portugal. Katrin Klujber on fire for the hosts, scoring nine times from 11 attempts.

19:23

RESULT | Netherlands vs Belarus 38:27 (21:16)

Solid start into the qualifiers for the Dutch team, who will be defending their world title in two months' time in Spain under new interim head coach Monique Tijsterman. Angela Malestein with eight and Danick Snelder (photo) with seven goals are the home team's best shooters in absence of stars Lois Abbingh and Estavana Polman.

19:19

Russia have conceded just seven goals against Switzerland in the first half: 13:7. Seems new head coach Lyudmila Bodniyeva has put emphasis on a strong defence in her first match in charge of the 2016 Olympic champions and EHF EURO 2018 runners-up: