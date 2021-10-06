Live blog: Record victory for France ends opening night of qualifiers
The Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers take centre stage this week, with the round 1 matches in all six groups scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
A total of 24 teams strive for the 12 remaining tickets to the final tournament in Slovenia, North Macedonia, and Montenegro in November 2022. Alongside those three host nations, defending champions Norway are also already guaranteed of their place at the finals tournament.
- 12 matches in round 1 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers: eight on Wednesday, four on Thursday
- all matches Wednesday end in victory for the home team: Romania vs Faroe Islands 26:19 (15:14); Poland vs Lithuania 26:22 (22:12), Hungary vs Portugal 34:24 (17:15), Serbia vs Turkey 36:27 (21:13), Netherlands vs Belarus 38:27 (21:16), Russia vs Switzerland 26:22 (13:7), Spain vs Slovakia 33:28 (17:11), France vs Czech Republic 38:22 (19:12)
- there are six groups of four teams each, with the top two teams at the end of the qualifiers in April 2022 advancing to the final tournament
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday
22:52
Handball fever in Spain! Just two months before the 2019 silver medallists host the World Championship, they open their EHF EURO Qualifiers campaign with a clear win over Slovakia. Vamos!
Here are the best pics of tonight's match:
22:27
RESULT | France vs Czech Republic 38:22 (19:12)
We close the opening night of EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers with a record: This 16-goal win for France marks the biggest defeat for Czech Republic in qualifying for a European Championship. Their previous worst result was a 33:20 drubbing at the hands of Hungary two decades ago.
Interesting fact: Despite the 38 goals, no French player scored more five times, and 11 different players scored at least twice for the home team. What a convincing start to the qualifiers for the Olympic champions!
22:16
RESULT | Spain vs Slovakia 33:28 (17:11)
A decent win for Spain, but their second half will give them some food for thought. The hosts squandered a six-goal half-time lead as Slovakia clawed their way back to 23:22 with 13 minutes left on the clock.
In the end, thanks to Lara Gonzalez and Alicia Fernandez each scoring six, Spain keep both points at home with a five-goal win. Still, a strong performance from Slovakia after the break.
21:43
While Spain and Slovakia as well as France and Czech Republic are in the second half of their respective matches, have a look at the six qualifiers that were played earlier tonight:
21:08
Both Spain and France playing and you don't want to chose between them?
Well, you don't have to.
20:58
Get ready for a fitting end to this opening night of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers... we have the freshly crowned Olympic champions France taking on Czech Republic. France are the only team that won a medal at the last three EHF EURO events: bronze, gold, and silver.
Can the Czech visitors cause an upset in Besancon? Find out live on EHFTV right now!
20:40
Earlier today we saw Hungary earn a 10-goal win over Portugal (34:24). Spain are in the same group 5, so they will be eager to follow the Hungarian example and start their campaign with a clear win.
Spain have never lost in four previous matches against Slovakia, getting three wins and a draw.
Watch the game live on EHFTV right now!
20:30
Our next match is 15 minutes away: Spain host Slovakia from 20:45 CEST. Before we turn our attention to the World Championship hosts and their challengers, flip through some of best pictures from the first six qualifiers we have seen tonight:
20:03
The Dutch have been flying against Belarus tonight:
19:44
RESULT | Russia vs Switzerland 26:22 (13:7)
She has had to do without the likes of Anna Vyakhireva and Darya Dmitrieva, but Lyudmila Bodniyeva starts her stint as head coach of Russia with a decent win. Valeriia Kirdiasheva with six and Elena Mikhaylichenko with five find the net the most times.
But also well done to Switzerland for 'winning' the second half 15:13! They don't get points for that, but maybe self-confidence for their next qualifier, at home against Poland on Sunday.
19:53
Big wins and lots of goals in most matches so far. Still, there has been some excellent work from the goalkeepers as well. Watch this thread:
19:44
RESULT | Poland vs Lithuania 36:22 (22:12)
Poland need just one half to remove any doubts about the outcome of this qualifier. Building on a 10-goal half-time lead, they down Lithuania by 14 in the end. Interesting fact: while no player scores more than five for the winning team, Roberta Strope is the best scorer in this match with seven goals for Lithuania.
19:37
RESULT | Serbia vs Turkey 36:27 (21:13)
Excellent team effort from Serbia, who get 12 players on the score sheet tonight as they control the match against Turkey from the first half.
19:32
RESULT | Hungary vs Portugal 34:24 (17:15)
It takes Hungary until the second half before they can shrug off the resistance of Portugal. Katrin Klujber on fire for the hosts, scoring nine times from 11 attempts.
19:23
RESULT | Netherlands vs Belarus 38:27 (21:16)
Solid start into the qualifiers for the Dutch team, who will be defending their world title in two months' time in Spain under new interim head coach Monique Tijsterman. Angela Malestein with eight and Danick Snelder (photo) with seven goals are the home team's best shooters in absence of stars Lois Abbingh and Estavana Polman.
19:19
Russia have conceded just seven goals against Switzerland in the first half: 13:7. Seems new head coach Lyudmila Bodniyeva has put emphasis on a strong defence in her first match in charge of the 2016 Olympic champions and EHF EURO 2018 runners-up:
We lost the match, but we didn't lose our dignity. We lost only by seven goals.
18:55
RESULT | Romania vs Faroe Islands 26:19 (15:14)
No Neagu, no problem! Romania become the first team to win in the Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers. Crina Pintea steps up and scores nine for the hosts.
18:48
Here are the half-time scores from the matches that started at 18:00 CEST. Like I said earlier, all hosts are looking good so far:
18:40
Wow Van Wetering!
18:29
Still 20 minutes on the clock at today's first match, Romania vs Faroe Islands.
While the favoured hosts hold a slim lead, it is fair to say that Faroe Island are keeping up well with their opponents. Nothing decided, yet!
18:14
How big is home advantage in handball? How much impact do fans have on what is happening on the court?
Anyway, in all five qualifiers running at the moment, the hosts are leading.
17:55
Serbia and Turkey are among the teams starting their campaign at 18:00 CEST.
Serbia’s biggest success at an EHF EURO came on home ground in 2012, when they finished fourth. Turkey, however, have failed to qualify for a major event so far.
Get ready for this and three more games starting in just a few minutes live on EHTV.
17:37
Portugal are another team that successfully navigated their way through qualification phase 1 some four months ago, clearly beating Luxembourg, Cyprus and Kosovo. Tonight at 18:00 CEST they will face opponents from a different calibre: Hungary in Érd.
EHF journalist Tiago Nogueira caught up with key player Patrícia Lima, who made no secret of her biggest wish with the Portuguese national team:
17:25
Only five more minutes until throw-off of the first game: Romania vs Faroe Islands.
While the visitors were one of the three teams coming through qualification phase 1 last June, the hosts have been regulars at EHF EURO final tournaments. In fact, Romania missed only one edition so far, in 2008.
Can they get off to a good start tonight, even without star player Cristina Neagu?
Can they get off to a good start tonight, even without star player Cristina Neagu?
17:15
We have six matches starting within the next 75 minutes, so we will be cherry picking a bit here on the blog, while keeping an eye open for the remaining courts.
16:58
So, where do all the top teams stand, just two months after the Tokyo Olympics and two months before the World Championship in Spain? A panel of EHF journalists across Europe analysed the big teams and has come up with this power ranking (*):
(*) This ranking only includes teams competing in the qualifiers. Just in case you were wondering where Norway are... ;-)
16:52
This is tonight's schedule, in chronological order:
- 17:30 CEST - Romania vs Faroe Islands
- 18:00 CEST - Poland vs Lithuania
- 18:00 CEST - Hungary vs Portugal
- 18:00 CEST - Serbia vs Turkey
- 18:00 CEST - Netherlands vs Belarus
- 18:30 CEST - Russia vs Switzerland
- 20:45 CEST - Spain vs Slovakia
- 21:00 CEST - France vs Czech Republic
16:40
Good afternoon and welcome to round 1 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers!
A busy week of women's national team handball is about to start and this live blog is the right place to stay up-to-date on all that happens on the courts across Europe on Wednesday and Thursday.
EHF journalist Björn Pazen had a look at all 12 matches that are coming our way tonight and tomorrow, and this is his preview: