However, clubs have been struggling due to “societal trends such as digitalisation and individualism and the increasing need (especially from younger generations) for more flexibility and professionalism,” as stated in the original project submission outlining the bonded strength project.

“From the perspective of the customer journey of (potential) handball players, the challenges faced by clubs vary: Some struggle with local visibility, others fail to actively introduce residents to handball, and yet others face challenges in organising the right local handball offering. Therefore, tailored support is needed,” the submission continues.

NHV Manager of Product Development and Club Support Danny de Ruiter, outlining how the initial concept was put together, says: “We used sports behaviour research to gain insight into sports participation, needs and trends in the Netherlands. The study we used looks beyond participation alone — it also examines motivations, barriers, and other factors that influence sports behaviour.

“We see many opportunities when comparing these findings with our current membership data and how it has evolved over the years. The collaboration with the EHF helped us bring focus and start by working with the youngest age group. This can sometimes be challenging, as we see so many opportunities for our sport — especially in a year when we are the proud hosts of the World Championship.”