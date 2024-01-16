Croatia celebrate main round berth with win against Romania

Turnovers issues plague Romania and lift Croatia to big win

In their 110th match at the EHF EURO, Croatia did not need to sweat a lot for securing their 65th win, as Romania could only go toe-to-toe with their opponents for 20 minutes. The first crucial moment was before the break, when Croatia rode a 4:0 run to create their largest lead, 16:12.

Then, Croatia took advantage of Romania’s tired legs, as the plethora of turnovers from Xavi Pascual’s side were an invitation for Croatia to score easy goals on the fast break, which they did without much of a problem.

While Croatia are heading to the main round, Romania are going home, having lost three out of three, with some strong lessons under their belt. Nevertheless, Pascual’s side will not finish last, as they have a better goal difference (-26) than Bosnia Herzegovina and Greece (both on -28).

Photo © Kolektiff Images