Croatia celebrate main round berth with win against Romania
With their second win in three matches, Croatia stayed unbeaten at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and clinched a main round berth, dominating Romania 31:25.
An important victory for us. In the first half, we encountered some difficulties, but the second half was very strong. We'll see whether we can carry one or two points into the next round. We've achieved our initial goal, heading to Cologne, and I'm excited about it.
Certainly, this was one of the most challenging groups in the EURO 2024 tournament. We faced tough opponents in intense games. We need to learn from this experience, draw lessons, and come back stronger for the next tournaments.