Dagur Sigurdsson: “Every competition is a new challenge for us”

03 December 2025, 14:30

Croatia have never missed a Men’s EHF EURO, and they now prepare for their 17th consecutive appearance among Europe's elite.

Through the years they have collected three silver and three bronze medals, yet their last two outings at the European championship were far from the glory days. In 2022 and 2024 they finished eighth and 11th, results that signalled it was time for a new chapter.

That chapter began in February 2024 when Croatia appointed their first foreign head coach, putting their trust in Icelandic expert Dagur Sigurdsson to lead them back to the top. And that trust was rewarded with a silver medal at the 2025 IHF Men's World Championship, their first world championship medal since 2013, reigniting hope across the country.

The tournament also marked the end of an era, with the retirements of captain Domagoj Duvnjak, Ivan Pešic and Igor Karacic, but a new generation has already stepped out of the shadows, ready to write their own chapter.

With momentum behind them, high expectations ahead and a well-balanced roster, Croatia enter the Men's EHF EURO 2026 with renewed ambition. Still, Sigurdsson is seeking to keep things grounded, fully aware of how challenging a European championship can be: something he knows better than most, having lifted the trophy with Germany in Poland 2016.

eurohandball.com: You are leading Croatia into your first EHF EURO as head coach, arriving with a world silver medal. With expectations now sky-high and the EURO gold still the missing piece in Croatian history, how do you approach this challenge?

Dagur Sigurdsson: I'm just focusing on putting the team together and making sure we have the maximum chance of success. There is no reason to get over excited because we know how tight the competition is.

eurohandball.com: A new generation is stepping forward after the retirements of Duvnjak, Karacic and Pešic. How do you see the identity of this team that is now taking over?

Dagur Sigurdsson: Most of them have played a big part in the last years’ development. We are growing together and every competition is a new challenge for us.

eurohandball.com: At the EURO you open against Georgia, then face hosts Sweden and finally the Netherlands. How do you see the group and what will be crucial against these three very different opponents?

Dagur Sigurdsson: It's a tight group, as you can expect at the European championship. All three games will demand our maximum attention and effort.

eurohandball.com: What will be the biggest challenge at the EHF EURO for Croatia?

Dagur Sigurdsson: You never know what happens in a tournament like this. So staying calm and focused is the most important thing.

eurohandball.com: You have coached across Europe and Asia, but you have fully embraced Croatia — connected to the culture and the players. What makes this project unique for you personally?

Dagur Sigurdsson: I think that we are a good fit. Croatian characteristics and mine are pretty similar.

eurohandball.com: Who is the greatest player to have ever played an EHF EURO?

Dagur Sigurdsson: This one is impossible to answer, sorry. There have been and still are so many great players who were so important for their teams.

 

