That chapter began in February 2024 when Croatia appointed their first foreign head coach, putting their trust in Icelandic expert Dagur Sigurdsson to lead them back to the top. And that trust was rewarded with a silver medal at the 2025 IHF Men's World Championship, their first world championship medal since 2013, reigniting hope across the country.

The tournament also marked the end of an era, with the retirements of captain Domagoj Duvnjak, Ivan Pešic and Igor Karacic, but a new generation has already stepped out of the shadows, ready to write their own chapter.

With momentum behind them, high expectations ahead and a well-balanced roster, Croatia enter the Men's EHF EURO 2026 with renewed ambition. Still, Sigurdsson is seeking to keep things grounded, fully aware of how challenging a European championship can be: something he knows better than most, having lifted the trophy with Germany in Poland 2016.