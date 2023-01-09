Croatia, Poland book last tickets to under-21 worlds

Poland book a last-minute ticket – literally

In the group B closer, Poland initially looked like cruising towards their place at the final tournament in Germany and Greece. Needing just a draw, they led Norway 15:10 at half-time. However, the match turned around after the break and the Scandinavians were still leading by three goals (28:25) with just over one minute left to play.

Patryk Wasiak made it 28:26 with 62 seconds on the clock, before Marcin Gluszczenko became the big man for Poland. The centre back converted two penalties – the last one after the final buzzer – to give his team a 28:28 draw, just enough to beat Norway on goal difference in the race for top spot in group B.

