Croatia secure 10th semi-final berth as medal dream stays alive
The 2025 IHF World Championship runners-up Croatia delivered when it mattered the most and won the tightest contest against Hungary 27:25 to book their Men's EHF EURO 2026 semi-final ticket. It was a late push from the Croatians, but they survived Hungary's challenge helped by Dominik Kuzmanović's saves.
With Croatia joining Iceland on their way to Herning and the semi-finals, co-hosts and EHF EURO 2022 champions Sweden are out of the medal race, but will play the 5/6 placement match.
It was a really difficult game, Hungary played good, especially in the beginning of the game. Our defence and our goalkeepers didn’t find the fit, so we were always behind. We had to be very patient, we couldn’t make so many mistakes. So it was difficult, really difficult game, but step by step we came back in the second half, our goalkeepers started to put pressure on them and we got some fast break also, so it turned a lot.
It’s European Championship, every point lost or every game lost, in the end it means that you cannot reach your goal. Of course, we’re expecting more, I think, as a team, and we wanted to achieve something great together, but as I said, it’s European Championship and we cannot have 30-minute breaks when the game is not working because every team here in Europe is capable of amazing things.