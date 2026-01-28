GROUP II

H2H: 15-1-6

Top scorers: Mario Šoštarić 4/4, Luka Lovre Klarica 4/5, David Mandić 4/4, Tin Lučin 4/4 (CRO); Bence Imre 7/10 (HUN)

Goalkeepers: Dominik Kuzmanović 9/27, Matej Mandić 0/5 (CRO); László Bartucz 7/27, Kristóf Palasics 3/8 (HUN)

POTM presented by Grundfos: Dominik Kuzmanović (CRO)

Hungary were off to a great start, having a four-goal lead (6:2) in the eighth minute, leaving Croatia scoreless for four minutes

Croatia were struggling in attack, having their shot efficiency at 58 per cent in the opening 15 minutes, and were still waiting on their first save — Dominik Kuzmanović saved his first shot in the 20th minute and was at 28.57 per cent save rate at the break

the Hungarians used a seven-against-six play to try and keep their lead until half-time, while scoring through fast breaks; Croatia narrowed the gap through Tin Lučin — however, their total attempts of outfield goals was at four out of 11

a better defensive approach allowed Croatia to mount a comeback in the second half — Mario Šoštarić netted the equaliser goal in the 44th minute, and two minutes later Veron Načinović brought Croatia's first lead (21:20)

in a tight battle until the end, Croatia prevailed when David Mandić scored a decisive goal with just four seconds left on the clock



Late push for the 10th semi-final

Croatia underlined their status as medal contenders at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 with a commanding 27:25 victory over Hungary, after surviving a slow start to the game. Fresh from claiming silver at the 2025 IHF World Championship, the Croatians once again showed the blend of experience and hunger that was driving them throughout the years, and with fresh energy they made a turnaround in the second half, with goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanović once again rising to the occasion.

With their most recent European silver medal coming in 2020 and the elusive EHF EURO gold still missing from their trophy cabinet, Croatia’s performance reinforced their determination to complete the set — and they remain firmly on course for another podium finish. Their 10th semi-final appearance at the EHF EURO came after only their second win against Hungary in five matches played at the European Championship, and the first one after 1996.