Crunch time in Klaipeda as W19 Championship reaches semi-final stage

At 16:30 CEST, the host nation and group B runners-up Lithuania face a tough test against group A winners Spain.

Spain have the meanest defence in the competition thus far, conceding 65 goals in their three group matches. They began with comprehensive victories by 20 and 27 goals against Türkiye and Bulgaria, respectively.

They then edged the Faroe Islands 29:28 in clash to determine the group A winner.

Lithuania began with a 35:31 loss to Slovenia, but there was no chance of them exiting their own tournament early, they responded with a 37:18 win over Estonia and a 30:16 victory against Bosnia Herzegovina.

The second semi-final follows at 18:45 CEST, between Slovenia and Faroe Islands.

Slovenia's win over Lithuania meant routine wins by 11 and 12 goals over Bosnia Herzegovina and Estonia, respectively, would be more than enough for them to top group B.

They will meet the highest scorers in the competition; Faroe Islands. Before the loss to Spain, the Faroese had hit the 40-goal mark in both their victories over Bulgaria and Türkiye, giving them a total of 114 scored in three matches.

Earlier on Saturday, Bosnia Herzegovina play Bulgaria and Türkiye meet Estonia in the first of the 5-8 cross matches.

The concluding cross matches, the bronze medal match (13:45 CEST) and the final (16:00 CEST) all take place on Sunday 16 July.

The winners of each of the two EHF W19 Championships will join the bottom two teams from W19 EHF EURO 2023 in a Qualification Europe Tournament, currently scheduled for November 2023. The winner of this four-team event will take the 14th and final European place at the 2024 W20 World Championship.

And handball fans will be able to enjoy every minute of the action, as all the matches from Klaipeda are live on EHFTV.