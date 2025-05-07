Crunch time in Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

Crunch time in Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
07 May 2025, 10:00

With only two rounds remaining in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, the race for a place at the final tournament has reached the critical point. Following seven games to open the round on Wednesday, round 5 of the qualifiers will conclude with nine matches on Thursday. 

The decisive wave of matches could send teams to the final tournament or knock them out of contention.

GROUP 1
Estonia vs North Macedonia
Thursday 8 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • their first duel went North Macedonia's way, 37:33, led by 10 goals from right back Martin Serafimov; on the other side, Estonia's left back Karl Toom scored 11
  • Estonia are still waiting for their first win in the qualifiers — they are one of the four last teams with zero points ahead of round 5
  • with the chances of qualifying slim to none, Estonia will have probably have to wait for another shot to book their first Men's EHF EURO
  • North Macedonia have one win — against Estonia — but still have a chance to finish second or grab a spot among the four best third-ranked nations overall if they end the qualifiers with two wins
  • the Macedonians have not missed the EHF EURO since 2012, and now they will try to prolong that streak with players coming mostly from the domestic league
  • in seven games, Estonia have never won against the North Macedonia, but they managed to draw on two occasions

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250507 M EUROQ R5 Noodla Quote
We are trying to reduce the time for decision-making and make as few technical mistakes as possible. Although this is of course easy to say in theory, we will try to take away easy fast-attack goals from them.
Martin Noodla
Head coach, Estonia

GROUP 2
Finland vs Montenegro
Thursday 8 May, 17:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Montenegro have five points while Finland have four; Montenegro will qualify for the final tournament in case of a win
  • Montenegro had the edge in the first clash, 29:28, but this time they are missing both goalkeepers, Nebojsa Simic and Nikola Matovic, who are out due to knee injuries, and right back Stefan Cavor
  • right back Miska Henriksson is Finland's top scorer after four games, with 16 goals, while Patrik Roslander is among the top six goalkeepers
  • Finland eye their first EHF EURO berth; Montenegro have been part of the last six European Championships
  • this will be only the third meeting between the teams; Montenegro were victorious in both previous games

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241110 SVK MNE 21 RS95233
We have two very important games ahead against Slovakia and Finland. Both teams have shown quality against us, so we need to approach these games with great caution. That game against Finland is very important for us — we must win it in order to secure second place in our group.
Milos Vujovic
Left wing, Montenegro

GROUP 3
Georgia vs Greece
Thursday 8 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Georgia, one of the three teams in the group still in the race for the Men's EHF EURO 2026, will join already qualified Iceland at the final tournament with a win
  • hosts Georgia have two wins and two defeats; one of those losses was against Greece — 27:26 in round 1
  • the round 1 win against Georgia represents the only two points Greece have taken so far, as they were defeated by Iceland twice and Bosnia and Herzegovina once
  • Georgia heavily rely on VfL Gummersbach back Giorgi Tskhovrebadze, who scored 32 goals in the first four games; Achilleas Toskas and Dimitrios Tziras are Greece's main weapons
  • Georgia have never beaten Greece — they lost all three previous clashes, and all in the EHF EURO qualifiers

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

GROUP 4
Latvia vs Serbia
Thursday 8 May, 18:40 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Latvia will have a tough task against motivated Serbia — they enter the fray with zero points and almost no chance of qualifying
  • on the other hand, Serbia are on four points, trailing behind Italy and Spain by two as a tight battle between the three teams continues
  • Serbia beat Latvia 38:25 in round 1, in what was their first head-to-head match, with Dragan Pechmalbec netting nine
  • 20-year-old left back Janis Pavels Valkovskis leads Latvia's attack with 30 goals scored in four games, including two nine-goal outings, against Italy and Spain
  • Serbia were part of the last eight European Championships

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Highlight Match: Italy vs Spain
Thursday 8 May, 19:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • a clash between the two leading teams in group 4: Both Italy and Spain have six points, but Spain took a narrow win in their first duel, 31:30
  • Spain are through to the final tournament if they win, while a victory for Italy will take them to the EHF EURO 2026 only if Serbia do not win against Latvia
  • Italy have only lost to Spain, while Spain suffered one defeat, against Serbia — the other group 4 team in the fight for the place at the final tournament
  • Italy, led by coach Bob Hanning, are fighting for first EHF EURO appearance since 1998
  • Italy will miss Gabriele Sontacchi and Marco Zanon, while Spain will have a young debutant in their squad, Marcos Fis — the son of Julio Fis
  • apart from their round 1 duel, the only other time Spain and Italy met was at the IHF Men's World Championship in 1985

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241110 ITA SRB Anthemita2
Spain is a very strong team — we are very aware. They come from a bronze at the Olympic Games and even if they are partly facing a generational change, almost all their players play the Champions League every week. It will be a very tough match. We are all very excited to play against them and we want to write another piece of history for this sport in Italy.
Andrea Parisini
Back, Italy

GROUP 6
Ukraine vs Netherlands
Thursday 8 May, 19:30 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the crucial game for both sides will be played in Michalovce, Slovakia due to the current situation in Ukraine; for both, a loss would put them in a tough position in a tight group
  • the Netherlands have struggled in the qualifiers so far, having only one win in four matches, along with two draws and one defeat; their only victory was against Ukraine — a narrow 40:39 result in a high-scoring opening game
  • Ukraine beat Faroe Islands and Kosovo once each — enough to hold second spot in the group
  • the Netherlands are not without problems — Samir Benghanem, Matthias Dorgelo, Rob Goudriaan and Kay Smits are all unable to play
  • the two teams have three of the top goal scorers of the qualifiers: Dutch Rutger ten Velde is the leader with 39 goals; Ihor Turchenko and Dmytro Artemenko have scored 35 and 34 goals, respectively — more than half of Ukraine's goals

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Fotoreza%20NED UKR%202E%20Helft 7 (1)
It will be difficult. We will try to get our points. We will fight to the end. No one will ever give up. But this is a good team, a very good team — everyone there plays at a very high level.
Dmytro Artemenko
Left wing, Ukraine

Kosovo vs Faroe Islands
Thursday 8 May, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • a win would see the Faroe Islands book their second straight EHF EURO; Kosovo have never made it to the final tournament
  • the Faroe Islands can also qualify in case of a draw versus Kosovo, provided the Netherlands lose to Ukraine
  • Kosovo are at the bottom of the group with three points after one win, one draw and two defeats
    the Faroe Islands are at the top of the group with two wins, one draw and one defeat
  • those two victories included a 32:21 win against Kosovo in round 1, where Óli Mittún, Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu and Hákun West Av Teigum scored 21 between them
  • Valon Dedaj and Leonard Gegaj are Kosovo's top scorers after four matches played, with 22 and 17 goals scored, respectively
  • before the qualifiers, Kosovo and the Faroe Islands had met three times, all at the IHF Emerging Nations Championship; the Faroe Islands took all three wins

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

48A0604
This team, this country — we’ve come too far to stop now. The EURO is within reach, and we’ll fight for every inch.
Leivur Mortensen
Left wing, Faroe Islands

GROUP 8
Israel vs Poland
Thursday 8 May, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the pressure is on for both sides — Poland are on four points and are still aiming for a top-two finish, while Israel, with two draws and two defeats, seek their first victory
  • if Poland beat Israel and Romania are defeated by Portugal, Poland will book their place at the final tournament
  • the teams met in round 1 in November, playing a 32:32 draw; Israel led at half-time but could not hold off Poland's second-half comeback
  • Arkadiusz Moryto led Poland in that match, with 10 goals, and remains one of their key attacking weapons; on Israel’s side, Yoav Lumbroso has been consistent, scoring nine goals in the first leg and playing a major role throughout the qualifiers
  • this will be the sides’ eighth mutual encounter — Israel's only victory was in the EHF EURO 2018 Qualifiers, at 25:24
  • the match will be played in Constanta, Romania, as Israel continues to play their home matches abroad

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Romania vs Portugal
Thursday 8 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Portugal are in the strongest position in group 8 with seven points; a draw against Romania would be enough to secure their place at the EHF EURO 2026
  • Romania remain in the race with three points from one win and one draw, but must take two victories in the final rounds
  • their first meeting in the qualifiers ended 37:30 in Portugal's favour
  • Portugal have been the most efficient attacking team in the group so far, scoring 142 goals across four matches — an average of 35.5 per game
  • line player Luis Frade leads Portugal's top scorer list with 17 goals; Romania's main force is left back Tudor Botea, who has scored 20 times in four matches
  • Romania have won three of their six previous meetings against Portugal, but their last victory dates to 1997

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Photos: Nikollë Quni / KosHandball (main)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250306 Veszprem Berlin Xavier Pascual
Previous Article Big interest in EHF webinar with Xavi Pascual
20250316 ITA LAT Prantner2
Next Article Prantner: “We have the possibility to win against bigger teams”

Latest news

More News