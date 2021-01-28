20210128 Cska Preview 2000Px
EHF Champions League

CSKA fancy chances to overtake Györ

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev28 January 2021, 10:30

Three rescheduled matches are bound to give new impetus to the battle for top spot in group B of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21.

On Friday, leaders Györ will try to get back to winning ways while visiting Buducnost, after the title holders had two draws in their last two matches.

But even with a win, the Hungarian side could lose top position to their main rivals, CSKA. The Russian side are going into a double-header against bottom-ranked Podravka, with both matches on Sunday and Monday in Moscow.

GROUP B
Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Friday 29 January, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Györ lead the group with 18 points and boast a 48-game unbeaten run
  • Györ had to settle for a draw in their last two matches, away at Odense Håndbold and at home against Brest Bretagne Handball
  • Buducnost won their last three home games, including a 27:24 win against Odense last Saturday
  • Buducnost head coach Bojana Popovic has tested positive for Covid-19; the team will be led by Milena Raicevic and Suzana Lazovic
  • in the reverse fixture in November, Györ defeated Buducnost 34:29

CSKA (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)
Sunday 31 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs CSKA (RUS) (in Moscow)
Monday 1 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • second-ranked CSKA have 17 points, one less than Györ, but the EHF Champions League debutants have a game in hand
  • CSKA are guaranteed to go top of the group if they beat Podravka twice
  • CSKA started 2021 with three straight wins: against Brest, BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and SCM Ramnicu Valcea
  • Podravka have lost all eight matches since they defeated Buducnost in round 1 in September
  • CSKA and Podravka have not met before in a European club competition
