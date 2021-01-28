CSKA fancy chances to overtake Györ

Three rescheduled matches are bound to give new impetus to the battle for top spot in group B of the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21.

On Friday, leaders Györ will try to get back to winning ways while visiting Buducnost, after the title holders had two draws in their last two matches.

But even with a win, the Hungarian side could lose top position to their main rivals, CSKA. The Russian side are going into a double-header against bottom-ranked Podravka, with both matches on Sunday and Monday in Moscow.

GROUP B

Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)

Friday 29 January, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Györ lead the group with 18 points and boast a 48-game unbeaten run

Györ had to settle for a draw in their last two matches, away at Odense Håndbold and at home against Brest Bretagne Handball

Buducnost won their last three home games, including a 27:24 win against Odense last Saturday

Buducnost head coach Bojana Popovic has tested positive for Covid-19; the team will be led by Milena Raicevic and Suzana Lazovic

in the reverse fixture in November, Györ defeated Buducnost 34:29

CSKA (RUS) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

Sunday 31 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs CSKA (RUS) (in Moscow)

Monday 1 February, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV