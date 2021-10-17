CSKA struggle but beat Sävehof

The game in Moscow was really close, yet CSKA did a slightly better job and ultimately snatched a 29:28 win against IK Sävehof.

The Russian side are now on four points after three games, while their Swedish rivals suffered a third consecutive defeat and remain on two points.

GROUP B

CSKA (RUS) vs IK Sävehof (SWE) 29:28 (14:11)

CSKA got their first lead in the 17th minute when Sara Ristovska made the score 7:6

the Russian team led by three goals at the break, yet a string of goals by Jamina Roberts and Mathilda Lundström helped Sävehof to draw level at 21:21 midway through the second half

with two minutes to go, CSKA led 29:26, and although the visitors narrowed the gap, they failed to grab any points

Roberts, who scored six of her eight goals in the second half, climbed to the provisional top position in the tournament's scoring chart with 33 goals

Karina Sabirova and Ekaterina Ilina became CSKA's joint top scorers with six goals

Both goalkeepers had great performances

Polina Kaplina stood like a wall in CSKA's goal, recording 17 saves for a 38 per cent save rate. The Russian, who wears shirt number 99 because she was born in 1999, was especially good in the first half when she stopped 11 shots and also scored a goal from her own half.

Her Sävehof colleague Wilma Kroon Andersson also did a great job, making 16 saves, yet her effort was not enough as CSKA won by just one goal.