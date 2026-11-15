CSM took revenge against Brest for a painful 25:40 defeat in the reverse fixture in the previous round, beating the French team 34:30 in round 8

the Romanian team played their first Champions League match under new coach Iulia Curea, who replaced Bojana Popović earlier this week

for the second straight week, Esbjerg took a win over FTC, this time 32:28; FTC suffered their second consecutive defeat after starting the season with six victories in a row

Camilla Herrem's 11 goals and Rikke Granlund's 15 saves helped Sola earn their biggest win ever in the Champions League, 37:27 against Krim

thanks to Guro Nestaker's last-minute goal, Dortmund snatched a 26:25 victory at Buducnost

defending champions Metz took the biggest win of the day, 42:31 at Odense, and maintained their unbeaten record in the competition

GROUP A

H2H: 3-1-9

Top scorers: Katrin Klujber 6/11, Michala Møller 6/11 (FTC-Toyota Kovács); Elin Hansson 8/10 (Team Esbjerg)

On home court, FTC were looking to take revenge for a 26:29 defeat in the previous round, but they led just twice during the entire game, 1:0 at the start and later 6:5. However, the game was very tight, and the teams were level at 7:7 before a 4:0 run, spurred by Mia Emmenegger's goals, helped Esbjerg pull clear. But the home side did not give up, and a 3:1 surge late in the opening half saw them cut the gap to just one goal.

After the restart, FTC drew level a few times, the last time at 21:21 in the 46th minute, but they failed to retake the lead even once. A strong 5:2 run helped Esbjerg pull ahead 26:23, and as Henny Reistad both scored and set up goals, the visitors went on to dominate in the closing minutes. Elin Hansson also did well, becoming the top scorer of the game, and Nora Mørk delivered three of her seven goals in the last 10 minutes, helping the visitors claim two points.