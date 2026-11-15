CSM back on winning track in MOTW; Esbjerg, Metz, Dortmund take away victories

CSM back on winning track in MOTW; Esbjerg, Metz, Dortmund take away victories

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
15 November 2026, 20:00

Round 8 of the EHF Champions League Women 2026/27 group phase wrapped up with five exciting encounters on Sunday. Four of them were played in group A, including the Match of the Week, in which CSM Bucuresti made their fans happy following a turbulent week and the change of their head coach, defeating Brest Bretagne Handball.

In the same group, Team Esbjerg took the leading position after beating FTC-Toyota Kovács, Sola Håndballklubb grabbed a commanding win over RK Krim OTP Group Mercator, and BV Borussia Dortmund snatched a hard-fought victory at OTP Group Buducnost. And in the only match of the day in group B, reigning champions Metz Handball won at Odense Håndbold by as many as 11 goals.

  • CSM took revenge against Brest for a painful 25:40 defeat in the reverse fixture in the previous round, beating the French team 34:30 in round 8

  • the Romanian team played their first Champions League match under new coach Iulia Curea, who replaced Bojana Popović earlier this week

  • for the second straight week, Esbjerg took a win over FTC, this time 32:28; FTC suffered their second consecutive defeat after starting the season with six victories in a row

  • Camilla Herrem's 11 goals and Rikke Granlund's 15 saves helped Sola earn their biggest win ever in the Champions League, 37:27 against Krim

  • thanks to Guro Nestaker's last-minute goal, Dortmund snatched a 26:25 victory at Buducnost

  • defending champions Metz took the biggest win of the day, 42:31 at Odense, and maintained their unbeaten record in the competition

GROUP A

FTC-Toyota Kovács (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 28:32 (13:14)

H2H: 3-1-9

Top scorers: Katrin Klujber 6/11, Michala Møller 6/11 (FTC-Toyota Kovács); Elin Hansson 8/10 (Team Esbjerg)

On home court, FTC were looking to take revenge for a 26:29 defeat in the previous round, but they led just twice during the entire game, 1:0 at the start and later 6:5. However, the game was very tight, and the teams were level at 7:7 before a 4:0 run, spurred by Mia Emmenegger's goals, helped Esbjerg pull clear. But the home side did not give up, and a 3:1 surge late in the opening half saw them cut the gap to just one goal.

After the restart, FTC drew level a few times, the last time at 21:21 in the 46th minute, but they failed to retake the lead even once. A strong 5:2 run helped Esbjerg pull ahead 26:23, and as Henny Reistad both scored and set up goals, the visitors went on to dominate in the closing minutes. Elin Hansson also did well, becoming the top scorer of the game, and Nora Mørk delivered three of her seven goals in the last 10 minutes, helping the visitors claim two points.

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NASZ6216
Unfortunately, at the end, when they switched to playing seven-on-six, we ran into some defensive issues, and I think we were getting a bit tired by then as well. I think we fought really hard at the beginning, even up until the middle of the second half, and then unfortunately, they came out on top.
Réka Bordás
Line player, FTC-Toyota Kovács
20261115SMIC0981
We knew that it is a really hard place to play, but we kept our cool, knowing that their crowd will be there behind them with power. We had a really good defence again today, that was deciding, and also we used our chances better.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg
NASZ3443 Nasz Nikolett
Fradi.hu / Nasz Nikolett
20261115SMIC0835 Micheller Szilvia
Fradi.hu / Micheller Szilvia
NASZ3341 Nasz Nikolett
Fradi.hu / Nasz Nikolett
20261115SMIC0853 Micheller Szilvia
Fradi.hu / Micheller Szilvia
NASZ3290 Nasz Nikolett
Fradi.hu / Nasz Nikolett
20261115SMIC0896 Micheller Szilvia
Fradi.hu / Micheller Szilvia

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 34:30 (18:14)

H2H: 4-1-6

Top scorers: Valeriia Maslova 10/15 (CSM Bucuresti); Annika Lott 10/13 (Brest Bretagne Handball)

POTM: Denisa Șandru (CSM Bucuresti)

Compared to the reverse match just a week before, CSM showed a completely different face and looked very determined from the start, opening up a 6:3 lead after 10 minutes. Despite losing Méline Nocandy due to an injury early in the game, Brest enjoyed a good spell to close the gap to 7:6, but the home side regained the initiative. Valeriia Maslova led their attack, scoring six goals before the break, while goalkeeper Denisa Șandru also had a lot of impact with her saves. Following a 6:2 run between minutes 19 and 28, the Romanian team enjoyed a six-goal lead at 17:11, before Brest slashed the gap to four by the interval.

Powered by Annika Lott and Clarisse Mairot, the French side further reduced the deficit to just two goals on a few occasions, last at 22:20 in the 40th minute. However, Kristina Novak launched CSM's 4:1 run, and as the Player of the Match, Denisa Șandru, finished the game with 12 saves, the home side was dominant in the closing minutes, ending their two-game losing run.

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20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 26
I think today we were a team, not about one player. We stayed close in defence and even though we had a hard week, we managed to stay focused and with the change of attitude we managed the win. I don’t think that one player made the difference today, all of the players had a good performance today.
Denisa Șandru
Goalkeeper, CSM Bucuresti
20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 36
Congrats to CSM! I think we had chances that we didn’t take and the defence didn’t work as well as in our home match. We lost one important player, but I would like to also speak about the positives: we scored 30 goals away and the girls fought the whole game.
Tomáš Hlavatý
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 54
CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan
20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 86
CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan
20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 19
CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan
20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 79
CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan
20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 33
CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan
20261115 Csmbucuresti Brest 72
CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan
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CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan

Sola Håndballklubb (NOR) vs RK Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) 37:27 (18:16)

H2H: 2-1-1

Top scorers: Camilla Herrem 11/12 (Sola Håndballklubb); Nina Zulić 6/13 (RK Krim OTP Group Mercator)

No team could pull clear by more than one goal in the opening quarter of the game, but then Camilla Herrem stepped up, launching Sola's 3:0 run, which handed them a 10:7 lead. A bit later, another 3:0 run saw the home side extend their advantage to six goals, but while Sola's Rikke Granlund made nine saves in the opening half, her team somewhat slowed down before the break, allowing Krim to cut the gap.

However, the Norwegian side looked strong after the restart, and they led 24:18 by the 42nd minute. Krim's timeout did not help, as the unstoppable Herrem and her teammates continued to show their firepower. In the end, the Norwegian side cruised to a 10-goal win, which was their third straight victory in the tournament.

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20261115 Sola RK Krim Mercator Hlie 03443
A very well-executed game. Our game plan was to play at a high tempo in the first half, make lots of substitutions and rotate the team frequently, and that worked well. We then wanted to maintain the same tempo in the second half, and that's when we started to pull away. So I think we were in control towards the end.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola Håndballklubb
20261115 Sola RK Krim Mercator Hlie 01435 (1)
Honestly, we are very disappointed because we had higher hopes for today. I think Sola made a great game and they could really use their strength, like always, to run us over. And we tried to prepare for this, but we need to work harder in order to beat them. We are very disappointed, but we will keep our heads up and focus on the second part now of Champions League.
Philomena Egger
Right wing, RK Krim OTP Group Mercator
20261115 Sola RK Krim Mercator Hlie 02688
Hans Lie
20261115 Sola RK Krim Mercator Hlie 01146
Hans Lie
20261115 Sola RK Krim Mercator Hlie 02245
Hans Lie
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Hans Lie
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Hans Lie
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Hans Lie
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Hans Lie

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) 25:26 (13:10)

H2H: 4-0-4

Top scorers: Đurđina Jauković 6/13, Ivana Godeč 6/6, Hannah Vuljak 6/9 (OTP Group Buducnost); Alina Grijseels 7/9 (BV Borussia Dortmund)

A dramatic 25:24 win at Dortmund in round 7 boosted Buducnost's confidence, and they started the home match against the same opponents well, leading 8:3 after 14 minutes. But while the German side struggled in attack in the opening minutes, they gradually started to find their rhythm. However, Armelle Attingré was superb in Buducnost's goal, boasting a 47 per cent save rate before the interval, which helped the Montenegrin side lead by three goals after 30 minutes.

But Dortmund's goalkeeper Sarah Wachter also did a great job — she recorded seven saves in the first half and added just as many after the restart. Following a 4:0 run, her team took their first lead, 17:16 in the 42nd minute, and extended it to 23:20 with six and a half minutes to go. The momentum changed again late in the game, as Buducnost drew level, but Guro Nestaker's goal with 37 seconds to play secured Dortmund's win.

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ZRKB 1 (21 Of 21)
We had a lot of problems due to injuries to several key players. We had only four back-court players available in rotation, but every player took responsibility and we gave everything we had to try to secure the win. I would like to thank our fans for their tremendous support, but unfortunately, we were unable to get the important victory today.
Maja Savic
Head coach, OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB 4 (10 Of 12)
It was a great battle from the first minute to the last, and I am proud of my team. Unlike our first meeting, today we had a little more luck and managed to secure two important points. Our performance in the second half was excellent, and that made the difference in securing this important victory.
Kay Rothenpieler
Head coach, BV Borussia Dortmund
ZRKB 2 (3 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 2 (6 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 2 (5 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 2 (7 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 2 (16 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 2 (30 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 2 (25 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 2 (26 Of 32)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic
ZRKB 3 (12 Of 14)
OTP Group Buducnost / Dejan Starcevic

GROUP B

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 42:31 (12:19)

H2H: 1-1-5

Top scorers: Anna Vyakhireva 7/8 (Odense Håndbold); Betchaidelle Ngombele 7/9 (Metz Handball)

After beating Odense at home in a tight fight (33:31) a week before, Metz started the match in Denmark in a very dominant way, opening up a 6:1 lead after seven minutes. The French side, who boast the best attack in the competition, went on to demonstrate their firepower, as they were ahead 12:6 by the 21st minute. Odense somewhat improved their shot efficiency towards the break, but none of their players netted more than twice in the first half, so Metz's seven-goal lead after 30 minutes looked well-deserved.

The game's scenario did not change after the interval, as Metz did a good job both in attack and defence, punishing Odense for their mistakes. After a 3:0 run, the French team's advantage reached double digits for the first time in the 44th minute, 30:20. The game was decided long before the final buzzer, but Metz continued to push forward and hit the 40-goal mark two minutes before the end, ultimately taking a big win.

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20261004 ODE STO 01506
We didn't succeed with the bare minimums today. We can't let them play so many fast attacks and we delivered way too many mistakes that they punished to the full.
Yara ten Holte
Goalkeeper, Odense Håndbold
20261115 ODE MET 01711
We gave our everything in the preparation up to this game, as Odense played very well in the first game. It's a difficult place to come and play, so I am very happy that we succeeded almost perfectly with our game plan. Even in the situations that we didn't deliver, we had the luck on our side, so I'm very happy that we could take another step in the top two.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
20261115 ODE MET 03074
Odense Håndbold / Torben Andresen & Martrick Media
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Odense Håndbold / Torben Andresen & Martrick Media
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Odense Håndbold / Torben Andresen & Martrick Media
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Odense Håndbold / Torben Andresen & Martrick Media
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Odense Håndbold / Torben Andresen & Martrick Media
20261115 ODE MET 03480
Odense Håndbold / Torben Andresen & Martrick Media

Main photo © CSM Bucuresti / Ovidiu Stan & Miruna Stan

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