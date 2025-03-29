CSM Bucuresti seal quarter-finals spot with ease, Brest power through
The first two out of four EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 play-offs matches are done and dusted, giving two new quarter-finalists. CSM Bucuresti booked their spot in the quarter-finals for the 10th consecutive season, while Brest Bretagne Handball delivered a strong home court performance.
First of all, thanks to Rapid for three hard games in the past eight days! I think all the players from both teams did a very good job. I don’t think we played the best attack in the first half of this season. We are happy to go to the semi-finals and we know that Team Esbjerg are a very tough team to play against. I hope that the people that came in today will also be there against Team Esbjerg as we really need their support. It was really nice today to have the full hall of supporters for CSM.
Congrats to CSM București for qualifying for the quarter-finals and best of luck for both games! We tried to open our defence and we tried to put pressure on them. We tried to find some easy solutions in the second half, like 7 against 6 but they didn’t work. We have to analyze everything that happened in this very tough season, as our players did everything in these games. It is sad as we cannot continue in this competition but we have the Romanian Championship to play in.
We were a bit late getting going because we wanted to be at this level in the first leg. We got back on track compared to last week. We were at Champions League level for that game and we needed to be because they're a very good team, tough and they play as a team, as we saw last week. I really like this team and I'd like to congratulate them. I'm very happy with the result tonight, but also with the way we did it. We did what we had to do.
This season, apart from this game, we only played close matches. I'd like to thank my team for this Champions League season. Congratulations also to Brest for this match and for qualifying.