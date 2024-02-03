20240203 Gyor Bucharest Csm Celebrate 2
EHF Champions League

CSM shock Györ; Ikast and Vipers victorious

20221106 AH 3577 2
EHF / Adrian Costeiu
03 February 2024, 20:30

There is no undefeated team this season in the EHF Champions League Women, after CSM Bucuresti produced one of the biggest surprises in the European premium competition, taking a 26:24 win against Györ.

With Odense drawing against Brest, the battle for the second spot in group A looks well-balanced in the last two rounds, while Ikast sealed a win against Krim and Vipers clinched their play-offs spot in group B.

  • IK Sävehof conceded their 16th loss in a row in the European premium competition, 23:27 against Buducnost, as they hold now the second-longest streak without a win in the history of the EHF Champions League Women
  • Group A winners, Györ, conceded their first loss of the season, as their 11-match winning streak was stopped in its tracks by a highly motivated CSM Bucuresti, which secured their biggest win of the season
  • Brest Bretagne Handball have now 16 draws in 96 matches in the EHF Champions League Women, the highest percentage of draws per matches played, 16.6 per cent
  • with an 11-goal performance against Krim, Ikast’s left back Markéta Jeřábková jumped to the first place in the top goal scorer standings, with a 76-goal tally, five more than her former teammate, Vipers’ right wing Jana Knedlíková
  • after conceding a one-goal loss against Rapid and a six-goal loss against Esbjerg in away matches, Zaglebie Lubin have stayed close to Vipers, yet they conceded their 12th loss in a row against the reigning champions

GROUP A

FRIDAY: IK Sävehof (SWE) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 23:27 (12:13)

Buducnost had to wait eight matches before sealing their 160th win in the European premium competition. Still, the Montenegrin side did it in style, dominating the match against Sävehof, 27:23. The 22-year-old centre back Ivana Godec had her best outing in the EHF Champions League Women, with nine goals, delivering Sävehof their 12th loss in a row. However, both sides are out of contention, as Buducnost have a four-point deficit behind DVSC Schaeffler, with the Hungarian side holding the tiebreaker.

Savehof Buducnost 240202 5
The game was hard and we fought throughout the whole game. I liked the energy we had during the last seven minutes, but after this game I’m also disappointed.
Felicia Granat
Left back, IK Sävehof
Savehof Buducnost 240202 4
We’re a young team and we needed this game where we showed good energy and good fighting spirit, which is what we always want. The defence was great with good energy and character, so I’m very proud of this win tonight.
Jelena Vukcevic
Right back, WHC Buducnost BEMAX

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 29:29 (14:14)

Odense missed the chance to seal a place in the quarter-finals, after registering their first draw this season, 29:29, against Brest. The French side extended their unbeaten run to seven matches, despite wasting a four-goal lead in the last 11 minutes of the match, as left back Mie Højlund scored three of Odense’s last six goals to bring the Danish side back into the fold. Entering the second half, goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt saved eight shots for a 57.1 per cent saving efficiency, helping Odense cement their second place in the standings.

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 24:26 (9:15)

Györ have not scored in single digits in the first half of a match in the group phase of the European premium competition since October 2016, when they also finished with nine goals against CSM Bucuresti. That time around, the Hungarian powerhouse bounced back to take the win, but now there was no comeback. CSM produced a stunning 30 minutes, limiting their opponents to a 25 per cent attacking efficiency, as Laura Glauser, a former Györ player, saved eight shots. But it was not for the lack of trying for the hosts, which tied the game in the last 10 minutes and missed multiple chances of taking the lead, instead having to settle for their first loss of the season, which brings CSM back into the race for a quarter-finals berth.

20240203 Gyor Bucharest Eto Fans
We knew exactly how important the game was for CSM. I felt we were gasping for breath in the first half. Laura Glauser's performance in the goal certainly gave their team confidence. I'm proud of the way we played in the second half, but we should never lose at home. So I am disappointed.
Veronica Kristiansen
Left back, Györi Audi ETO KC
20240203 Gyor Bucharest Csm Bench
When we came back in the second half, I told my teammates that Györ could still turn it over. In the second half we made a lot of mistakes, but the key moment was that we stayed calm in the break. Our defence deserves a lot of credit.
Laura Glauser
Goalkeeper, CSM Bucuresti

GROUP B

Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) vs Ikast Handbold (DEN) 28:34 (15:18)

Ikast’s trio Markéta Jeřábková, Ingvild Bakkerud and Emma Friis fired from all cylinders once again, combining for 23 of their team’s 34 goals, as the Danish side clinched a crucial win. This was their eighth of the season, cutting the gap to leaders Metz and Esbjerg to a single point, with the two sides colliding on Sunday in the Match of the Week. Krim’s usually reliable defence was thoroughly dominated, as nothing seemed to work for the Slovenian side with their qualification to the play-offs still in the balance with two rounds to go.

Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs Ikast Handbold MAL2629 AM
We lost too many balls, we missed too many shots. You can't win against Ikast like that. The positive thing was the part when we got closer, but in the end we ran out of strength and concentration. It just wasn't our day. We need to analyse the game well and correct our mistakes, because we have a tough away game next Saturday.
Barbara Lazovic
Right back, Krim Mercator Ljubljana
Krim Mercator Ljubljana Vs Ikast Handbold SP7 8031 SPS
We are excited for the match. We knew it wouldn't be easy and it would be a tough fight. We talked a lot about the match and prepared. Every point is important in the group, so we are happy to get two points.
Markéta Jeřábková
Left back, Ikast Handbold

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 28:24 (15:10)

This was far from a vintage display for Vipers, but it was exactly what they needed to build a three-match winning streak, sealing their play-offs berth with two rounds to go. Dealing Zaglebie their 12th consecutive loss, Vipers earned their fourth win in the last five matches, getting some sort of proper rhythm going. Daria Przywara scored nine goals for Zaglebie, while Vipers still had some woes in attack. Yet, a win is a win and now the Norwegian side can focus on the next steps in one of their toughest seasons in the European premium competition.

2024 02 03 Vipers MKS Zaglebie Lubin 21
I kept telling people that it was not going to be an easy game for us as Lubin have developed a lot since our first game. Indeed, they created some real difficulties for us, and it was a hard fought win in the end. Every Champions League-game is hard and I’m just pleased with the two points.
Tomas Hlavaty
Head coach, Vipers Kristiansand
2024 02 03 Vipers MKS Zaglebie Lubin 29
In each game we play in the Champions League we get better. It’s a pleasure for us, as a club, to even be here, and it’s excellent preparation for next season. Whether we play in the Champions League or the European League it’s a big lesson for us.
Monika Maliczkiewicz
Goalkeeper, KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin

Round 12 - Saturday action

