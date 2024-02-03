EHF Champions League
CSM shock Györ; Ikast and Vipers victorious
There is no undefeated team this season in the EHF Champions League Women, after CSM Bucuresti produced one of the biggest surprises in the European premium competition, taking a 26:24 win against Györ.
With Odense drawing against Brest, the battle for the second spot in group A looks well-balanced in the last two rounds, while Ikast sealed a win against Krim and Vipers clinched their play-offs spot in group B.
The game was hard and we fought throughout the whole game. I liked the energy we had during the last seven minutes, but after this game I’m also disappointed.
We’re a young team and we needed this game where we showed good energy and good fighting spirit, which is what we always want. The defence was great with good energy and character, so I’m very proud of this win tonight.
We knew exactly how important the game was for CSM. I felt we were gasping for breath in the first half. Laura Glauser's performance in the goal certainly gave their team confidence. I'm proud of the way we played in the second half, but we should never lose at home. So I am disappointed.
When we came back in the second half, I told my teammates that Györ could still turn it over. In the second half we made a lot of mistakes, but the key moment was that we stayed calm in the break. Our defence deserves a lot of credit.
We lost too many balls, we missed too many shots. You can't win against Ikast like that. The positive thing was the part when we got closer, but in the end we ran out of strength and concentration. It just wasn't our day. We need to analyse the game well and correct our mistakes, because we have a tough away game next Saturday.
We are excited for the match. We knew it wouldn't be easy and it would be a tough fight. We talked a lot about the match and prepared. Every point is important in the group, so we are happy to get two points.
I kept telling people that it was not going to be an easy game for us as Lubin have developed a lot since our first game. Indeed, they created some real difficulties for us, and it was a hard fought win in the end. Every Champions League-game is hard and I’m just pleased with the two points.
In each game we play in the Champions League we get better. It’s a pleasure for us, as a club, to even be here, and it’s excellent preparation for next season. Whether we play in the Champions League or the European League it’s a big lesson for us.