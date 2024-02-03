CSM shock Györ; Ikast and Vipers victorious

There is no undefeated team this season in the EHF Champions League Women, after CSM Bucuresti produced one of the biggest surprises in the European premium competition, taking a 26:24 win against Györ.

With Odense drawing against Brest, the battle for the second spot in group A looks well-balanced in the last two rounds, while Ikast sealed a win against Krim and Vipers clinched their play-offs spot in group B.