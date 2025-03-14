Dagur Sigurdsson: “I wanted something I could burn for”

The end of February 2025 also marked exactly one year since you took over as Croatia's head coach. Looking back, did you ever imagine things would unfold this way? Not just in terms of success and results, but also in how you were welcomed by the people, the team?

Dagur Sigurdsson: No, I have to say no, because this was something I could never have imagined. The atmosphere in the arena, and then the welcome in Zagreb — it was just crazy. There was no way for me to expect something like that. I had coached a lot of Croatian players before and followed Croatian sports over the years, so I knew about the passion. And that passion was one of the reasons I took this job in the first place. I wanted something I could burn for. I saw Croatia as the right place to go all in, to take on a real challenge. But I could never have imagined this kind of reaction and reception.

Since taking over, you've qualified for the Olympic Games, competed in Paris, and led Croatia to a World Championship silver on home soil. Over the past year, you've also given many players a chance in the national team as you searched for the right balance. Was this part of your vision, to have so many players come through the squad to identify those who should carry Croatia forward?

Dagur Sigurdsson: Yes. Croatia have a lot of great players, but for me, the biggest challenge from the start was finding the right balance, especially between defence and attack, within the backcourt line, and between experienced and younger players. That was the tricky part. Finding the right defence, the right mix of players. It's something that's always ongoing. It's not like we found the perfect solution now, and everything will stay the same. Teams change from game to game, injuries happen, players retire, new challenges appear. The most important thing is having a vision and knowing how we want to play and represent ourselves.

Your challenge at the moment is the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers against Czechia. Given Croatia's recent World Championship success, you are the favourites, but do you see Czechia as a challenge?

Dagur Sigurdsson: Absolutely. Czechia had a good World Championship, even though they had some ups and downs in their performances. But they are on a good path and I believe they will be better. I see them as an up-and-coming team, a humble nation with a great handball tradition. They have the ambition to move up, and this is the perfect timing for them to face Croatia. It's a huge challenge for us, but our team is also quite strong despite the changes we had in the squad.