Damgaard: “You have to deliver, when it counts”

Michael Damgaard was on a high when it mattered most; first, the Danish left back scored eight goals in each of the close quarter-finals against Wisla Plock, then he netted eight times against Barça and six against Kielce. “When it counts, you need to be ready to deliver. This is what you train for, to be on a high when it counts. In some matches, you feel that you will not score that many, sometimes, you are on fire, but in general I like to take the responsibility” says the 34-year-old striker, who has played for SC Magdeburg since 2015.

Winning the trophy means that SCM are the hunted in the new season – but this brings no additional pressure for Damgaard, “When we became German champions in 2022, we were the hunted in the Bundesliga, now we are the hunted in the Champions League. But I do not care about that fact, because even if we had not won the trophy, every team wants to beat Magdeburg. And we are used to this situation. But of course, It sounds really good, when you start a season as the winner.”

After a long-time participation in the EHF Cup (three-time winners) and EHF European League (winner in 2021), Magdeburg took a lot of experience into their venture into the EHF Champions League: “This is something special, mainly when you are successful. We gain experience on facing only top teams and how to play at a EHF FINAL4. Hopefully we can use this experience in the new season,” says Damgaard.

Magdeburg’s squad has changed in two positions: Goalkeeper Mike Jensen left to join Sporting CP, with Sergej Hernadez coming in the opposite direction. Also, Albin Lagergren (returning from Rhein-Neckar Löwen) replaced right back Kay Smits (now SG Flensburg-Handewitt). Playmaker Marko Bezjak has also left. “We are well-rehearsed, this was the key last season, when in the crucial stage, we could rely on our wide squad, which is necessary to be successful. But bringing in new players always means to adapt the style a bit. It is all about little things, but those little things finally decide, if you win or lose. And we have to learn, how those new players react under pressure,” says Damgaard.

After his shoulder injury which occurred at the EHF FINAL4, Magdeburg’s playmaker Gisli Kristjansson will be out for approximately six months, the FINAL4 MVP underwent surgery this summer. “We have plans, how to compensate this situation, all players have more responsibilities to carry. But we are used to doing so from last season already,”, Damgaard is optimistic.

In 2022/23, Kristjansson, his Icelandic countryman Omar Ingi Magnusson and Danish line player Magnus Saugstrup were ruled out for several months each. But is SCM stronger or equal compared to last season? Damgaard, “I can only answer this question, when some matches have been played.”