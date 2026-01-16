Danila So Delgado: “If my team need me to score, I will do it”
Gloria Bistrita are proudly ranked third in a strong group A of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26, and their Spanish left back Danila So Delgado is playing a key role in the Romanian side’s success. When Bistrita visit Team Esbjerg on Sunday for the Match of the Week in round 10, they will rely on So Delgado’s scoring prowess once again.
We can go as far as we believe as a team. At this point of the competition, it is fundamental to have faith and trust in the people you are surrounded by. Time will tell what the limit is, I prefer to dream with the possibilities.