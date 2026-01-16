For Danila So Delgado, 2026 has started just like 2025 ended: with scoring a lot of goals.

In the first EHF Champions League group match after the winter break, the Spanish left back netted 11 times. It was not enough, though, to prevent Gloria Bistrita from suffering an upset, 38:34, at home against OTP Group Buducnost, who had gained just one point from the previous eight rounds in group A.

“We really had a lot of problems in defence, and we definitely need to work harder on that for the upcoming games,” So Delgado said after the match last Saturday.

Scoring a lot is also what So Delgado did at the IHF World Championship in November and December. She found the net 43 times — her personal best tally at a major event — only for Spain, the 2019 silver medallists, to rank a rather disappointing 14th in the final standings.

“It was a hard pill to swallow for all of the group,” So Delgado reflects on the tournament, in which Spain most notably squandered a six-goal lead with 20 minutes left to play in a 31:29 defeat against Serbia.