Danish broadcaster DR airs EHF Champions League for next three seasons

The agreement was brokered by Infront, the exclusive media rights holder for European club and national team handball.

In every round, DR will broadcast one match of each competition. The first match will already be shown on Wednesday on DR2 when GOG face RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League.

"We are extremely excited to provide many handball-loving Danes with the opportunity to follow closely the Danish club teams as they compete against other European top teams in the EHF Champions League. Some of handball's biggest stars will clash in spirited arenas across Europe, and there is the promise of an exciting tournament throughout the season. We look forward to uniting many Danes around this for the next three seasons," says Anders Kern Boje, Deputy Director of DR News with responsibility for sports.

In the 2023/24 season five Danish teams are participating in the EHF Champions League. On the women's side, Denmark has the highest number of participating teams with Ikast Håndbold, Odense Håndbold, and Team Esbjerg competing. In the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, Denmark is well represented by GOG and Aalborg Håndbold.

DR will broadcast the EHF Champions League matches on DR1, DR2, and DRTV.

Additionally, all matches from the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League will also be streamed live on the new streaming service for the Nordics, handball-kanalen.tv.