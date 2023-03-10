Danish derby takes centre stage in play-offs first leg

The Danish derby on Thursday 23 March (18:45 CEST) will take centre stage as the play-offs get underway.

2021 EHF FINAL4 runners-up Aalborg and two-time EHF European League quarter-finalists GOG know each other well, meeting regularly in domestic competitions. So far this season, Aalborg have beaten GOG at home (30:26) and away (35:29) in the Danish league - but GOG defeated Aalborg 41:39 in the Santander Cup quarter-finals in December 2022, and won the domestic league last season with a 52:51 win on aggregate after two games.

In the Champions League group phase, GOG finished fourth in group A with seven wins, one draw and six losses, and a goal difference of +5. Aalborg were fifth in group B with six wins, one draw and seven losses, and a goal difference of +7.

The MOTW will be covered extensively on eurohandball.com and on the official Champions League social media channels - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - as well as being streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions may apply).

The Danish derby is one of two clashes featuring two teams from one nation in the play-offs, as Hungary's OTP Bank-Pick Szeged and Telekom Veszprém HC will also meet at this stage of the competition.

Photo © Fotograf Henrik Hansen