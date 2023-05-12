Danish-German duels ready for EHF Finals throw-off

After the winner of the inaugural EHF Finals back in 2020/21, Les Neptunes de Nantes, were eliminated in the quarter-finals thanks to a spectacular comeback by BV Borussia 09 Dortmund and the second winners SG BBM Bietigheim were on their own EHF Champions League journey, it was clear we will have new winners crowned in Raiffeisen Sportpark in Graz on 14 May.

Ikast Handbold will try to overcome their bad luck at the EHF Finals Women and beat Thüringer. BV Borussia 09 Dortmund hope to transfer their quarter-final magic and stop the team with the best shooting percentage - Nykøbing Falster Håndbold.