Dare to Rise – A Machineseeker EHF Champions League documentary

The video will not only be shown on the official YouTube and EHFTV platforms, but also the official broadcasters of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will start showing this piece to their audiences in the upcoming days, before the start of the new season.

We hope all handball fans will enjoy watching the documentary, but also, we would like to ask for your support with its promotion. Share it among your friends, make them aware about the behind-the-scenes world of the EHF Champions League and bring the passion for handball to all sport fans out there as only you fans know how!

This documentary is a great opportunity for everyone to see the competition showcased from a fresh perspective, and we have no doubt that this piece is the perfect way for all fans to gear up for the new Machineseeker EHF Champions League season!