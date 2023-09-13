A cumulative TV audience of 373 million viewers (a 66 per cent increase since the 2020/21 season) was complemented with 510 million digital reach, a figure twice as high as the competition’s reach in 2020/21.

On top, Europe’s premium club competition enjoys growing support from its partners. A prolongation of the Machineseeker Group’s title partnership was announced in June, with the competition remaining the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and its final weekend the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 also for 2023/24. Furthermore, EHF Marketing is proud to see MOL Group and Modular System joining the partner ranks together with Gorenje. This strong line-up is complemented with the official suppliers, Hummel, Select and Gerflor.

32 official broadcasters will bring the spectacle and the emotions of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League to more than 80 territories this season. The list includes, among others, the new OTT channel for the Nordics, handball-kanalen.tv, as well as the new German streaming platform DYN which complements the coverage of the competition in the DACH region. EHFTV ensures worldwide visibility as it continues to bring the best club handball action to all fans around the globe.

For everyone who wants to follow the competition as close as possible “Dare to Rise”, a Machineseeker EHF Champions League documentary, was launched last week – watch it now on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel! The 27-minute movie offers unique behind-the-scenes insights as the teams of SC Magdeburg, Barça, Paris Saint-Germain Handball and Kielce embark on their journey to the Truckscout24 EHF FINAL4 2023. It's something you do not want to miss.

Milestones are also set to be reached on social media, as the official EHF Champions League channels, @ehfcl, are close to reach the combined mark of one million followers. This confirms that there is no better place to follow the competition and be part of the action as the channels offer goals, saves, highlights, behind-the-scenes clips, interviews and much more 24/7 throughout the season. Look for #ehfcl and join the community now!

Photo © Jure Erzen/kolektiff