FTC can earn a direct quarter-final spot, but only with a win against Odense on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CET), and centre back Daria Dmitrieva is looking forward to a hard-fought game.

"It's a very important match, which will definitely be tough. The game will determine our final position in the group, and obviously we want to finish as high as possible," she told eurohandball.com.

Notably, last season Odense denied FTC a place in the EHF FINAL4, as the Danish side narrowly won the quarter-final between the two (27:27, 25:24) and then went on to reach the final in Budapest.

In the opening round of the current EHF Champions League season, last season's runners-up again had the upper hand in their head-to-head encounter, winning 34:32 in Hungary.





A difficult group phase finale awaits

Dmitrieva hopes that FTC have made the right conclusions after those setbacks: "It's always hard to play against Odense, they are a fast team. Last year, it was very frustrating to lose in the quarter-final, especially after we drew in the first leg in Denmark. But I hope we have learned our lesson."

Dmitrieva does not have close friends or acquaintances in Odense's squad. "But next season, I will," she says with a smile, hinting at the fact that fellow Russian player Anna Vyakhireva will move from Brest Bretagne Handball to the Danish team in the summer.

But even without Vyakhireva, Odense have a good squad, and FTC's playmaker is perfectly aware of it: "They are a strong team full of quality players such as their leader Thale Rushfeldt Deila. Ingvild Bakkerud did not play in the recent games, and her absence may help us, as she is their key defender. However, Odense have many players who can defend well," she admitted.