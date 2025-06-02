Data insights into the EHF Champions League Women final

As was the case last season, the best defence in the EHF Champions League Women ultimately prevailed — Györi Audi ETO KC. No one was as good defensively over the entire season as the Hungarian side, who only conceded opponent-adjusted 22.8 goals per 50 possessions. Even though in the final Györ played not only against the best attack of the competition in Odense Håndbold (opponent-adjusted 28.0 goals per 50 possessions over the whole season), but also against the team that seemed to have found their strong defence's kryptonite, Per Johansson’s team succeeded in the end.

Rating and comparing teams in a fair way when they have not all played against the same opponents, and with differences in the opponents’ quality, is difficult. One step for a more meaningful comparison is rating teams by numbers that are adjusted for possessions played, because it makes the teams actually comparable since the raw number of goals is not only influenced by efficiency, but also by the number of possessions — whether a team and their opponents play rather fast or slow.

In addition, over the whole season, the numbers can also be adjusted for the opponents’ strength. The adjustment is done by calculating how many goals (conceded) per 50 possessions would be expected for each game and team by the number of goals the opponents scored and conceded per 50 possessions in their other games. The so-called “garbage time”, when the game is already decided, is also filtered out. The differences to the actual goals scored and conceded can then be added to the goals scored or conceded per 50 possessions to have this adjusted rating.

In the group stage, Györ had by far their worst defensive games of the season against the Danish side, with 30.7 and 29.6 goals conceded per 50 possessions, but that wasn't the case in the final. In the end, with 23.7 goals conceded per 50 possessions, they finished with a slightly worse number than their average, while this was Odense’s fourth worst offensive performance of the season, a result the defending champions are more than happy with.