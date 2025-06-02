Data insights into the EHF Champions League Women final

The outstanding players
Three players scored six goals for Györ in the final, with only Kari Brattset Dale managing to do so without a single miss. Only eight times this season has a player managed to score more field goals without a single miss from the field. However, as has been the case throughout the season, it was not the attack but the defence that was key to Györ's success, and here the line player had an extremely important role in the centre block, earning her the MVP award.
If Odense had turned the game around in the end, there would have been no way around Katrine Lunde as MVP. The 45-year-old legendary goalkeeper, who seems to have a fountain of youth in her garden, achieved an outstanding save percentage of 42.9 in the final. Despite Györ's outstanding defence, Odense's goalkeepers achieved a better save percentage than the winners (36.6 compared to 22.9) thanks to Lunde’s performance.
All of Lunde's saves also led to her team gaining possession. Out of 175 goalkeepers who faced at least 28 shots in a game this season, only nine managed to save a higher proportion of these kinds of saves on all shots on goal. Only Györ’s Sandra Toft managed that in the first leg of the quarter-finals against HB Ludwigsburg.
But Lunde wasn’t just great in the final, she was also fantastic throughout the season, as no other goalkeeper came close to the Norwegian's 37.1 per cent save rate.
However, in the final, Lunde only came on the court when her team was trailing 12:5. With her playing, Odense scored five more goals than Györ, but in the end even her strong performance was not enough to outshine Györ's overall outstanding defence.
More from data analyst Julian Rux can be found at Handballytics.de. There you can read his latest articles, in which he analyses all kinds of handball topics from new, data-based perspectives. You can also find him on Instagram, Bluesky, Threads and WhatsApp Channels.
Photos © kolektiff