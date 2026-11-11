The Scientific Conference brings the scientific community and handball experts together to share knowledge and empower the continued development of handball through cutting-edge science. The goal of the conference is to strengthen the dialogue between science and practice.

In light of the conference aim, a broad range of topics are addressed. Subjects examined in past editions include coaching, performance development, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and dual career.

The core theme of the 9th EHF Scientific Conference is applied science and how scientific knowledge can be translated into meaningful, evidence-based practice on and off the court. Specific topics at the 2027 edition will include medical research in sport; digitalisation and the use of AI; exercise, social science and grassroots; injury prevention, rehabilitation, nutrition, biomechanics and anthropometrics; psychology and mental support; and sustainability aspects such as safeguarding.