Dates for 9th EHF Scientific Conference announced

Dates for 9th EHF Scientific Conference announced

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
11 November 2026, 15:00

Save the date: Precisely one year from today, the 9th EHF Scientific Conference will begin. The 2027 edition will be held in Podgorica, Montenegro on 11–12 November.

The Scientific Conference brings the scientific community and handball experts together to share knowledge and empower the continued development of handball through cutting-edge science. The goal of the conference is to strengthen the dialogue between science and practice.

In light of the conference aim, a broad range of topics are addressed. Subjects examined in past editions include coaching, performance development, digitalisation, artificial intelligence and dual career.

The core theme of the 9th EHF Scientific Conference is applied science and how scientific knowledge can be translated into meaningful, evidence-based practice on and off the court. Specific topics at the 2027 edition will include medical research in sport; digitalisation and the use of AI; exercise, social science and grassroots; injury prevention, rehabilitation, nutrition, biomechanics and anthropometrics; psychology and mental support; and sustainability aspects such as safeguarding.

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EHF Scientific Conference Timpassgang 368

Those wishing to participate in the conference can register and submit abstracts from now until 14 July 2027. The deadline for registration is 10 October 2027 and full conference papers are then due on 3 November. See more details of due dates related to the 9th EHF Scientific Conference here and register here.

The EHF partners with the Union of University Handball Teachers, the University of Donja Gorica and the Handball Federation of Montenegro in the running of the 9th Scientific Conference. It is also the second edition in a row of cooperation with Frontiers, an open-access publisher of peer-reviewed scientific articles, which offers participants in the EHF Scientific Conference the chance to submit their work to a special issue of the Frontiers in Sports and Active Living journal.

Click for more on the 9th EHF Scientific Conference.

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