Day Review 1: Drama galore as teams contest tight matches

FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES

Group A: Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 36:32 (19:17)

It was a fiery and high-octane clash, but Rhein-Neckar Löwen delivered the goods against Nantes, when two attacking powerhouses clashed in Heidelberg. Backed by the outstanding Juri Knorr, who scored eight goals and was his team’s star, the “Lions” confirmed their status as group favourites, powering to a 36:32 win, their second in a row, which saw Rhein-Neckar Löwen jump into first place in the standings. Nantes conceded too many goals and failed to really get their defence going, even if they tied the score at the start of the second half, 22:22.

Group E: Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 32:30 (18:12)

Centre back Torben Matzken and right wing Odinn Thor Rikhardsson scored eight goals each, as Kadetten bounced back after a painful loss 32:45 loss against Flensburg in the first round. While the Swiss side dominated the first half, Elverum bounced back in the second part, but it was too little, too late for the Norwegian side. The two teams are now tied on two points in the group standings, with this looking increasingly likely to be the battle for the second spot which delivers safe passage to the main round.

Group H: CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR) 29:28 (15:16)

Drama, twists and turns, lead changes and some amazing individual performances. This match had it all and it was CSM Constanta which really did a number on Sporting CP, delivering their second win in a row, as the Romanian side looks increasingly likely to be one of the dark horses in this competition. Sure, Constanta might not have the depth and the experience, but they truly embody a fighting spirit and a tough defence, as they now lead the group, with four points. While Francisco Mota da Costa scored seven goals, his brother Martim was limited to only three by Constanta, which might have been the decisive point in the match.