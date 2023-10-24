Day Review 1: Drama galore as teams contest tight matches
There were matches with plenty of goals, but also low-scoring affairs, yet the evening threw off in style in the second round of the group matches in the EHF European League Men, as CSM Constanta took an incredible win against Sporting CP, 29:28.
Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Füchse Berlin also made it two out of two here, while Skjern wrote history by putting 42 goals past MSK Povazska Bystrica.
FROM THE TOP 5 MATCHES
Group A: Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 36:32 (19:17)
It was a fiery and high-octane clash, but Rhein-Neckar Löwen delivered the goods against Nantes, when two attacking powerhouses clashed in Heidelberg. Backed by the outstanding Juri Knorr, who scored eight goals and was his team’s star, the “Lions” confirmed their status as group favourites, powering to a 36:32 win, their second in a row, which saw Rhein-Neckar Löwen jump into first place in the standings. Nantes conceded too many goals and failed to really get their defence going, even if they tied the score at the start of the second half, 22:22.
Group E: Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) vs Elverum Handball (NOR) 32:30 (18:12)
Centre back Torben Matzken and right wing Odinn Thor Rikhardsson scored eight goals each, as Kadetten bounced back after a painful loss 32:45 loss against Flensburg in the first round. While the Swiss side dominated the first half, Elverum bounced back in the second part, but it was too little, too late for the Norwegian side. The two teams are now tied on two points in the group standings, with this looking increasingly likely to be the battle for the second spot which delivers safe passage to the main round.
Group H: CSM Constanta (ROU) vs Sporting CP (POR) 29:28 (15:16)
Drama, twists and turns, lead changes and some amazing individual performances. This match had it all and it was CSM Constanta which really did a number on Sporting CP, delivering their second win in a row, as the Romanian side looks increasingly likely to be one of the dark horses in this competition. Sure, Constanta might not have the depth and the experience, but they truly embody a fighting spirit and a tough defence, as they now lead the group, with four points. While Francisco Mota da Costa scored seven goals, his brother Martim was limited to only three by Constanta, which might have been the decisive point in the match.
We played very well in the first half. Sadly, we couldn't keep up like this in the second half.
For us in the first half, we were not as close to Kadetten as we should have been. 18 goals against us made it difficult for us. In the second half, our players showed good morale.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...
- after conceding a historic 24:52 loss against Dinamo, HC Izvidac proved they belong here, after limiting reigning champions Füchse Berlin to only 13 goals in the first half, eventually conceding a 22:34 loss, as the German powerhouse extended their winning run to 12 matches in all competitions this season, with Mathias Gidsel scoring seven goals
- a strong outing against KGHM Chobry Glogow, 30:25, saw Hungarian side MOL Tatabanya KC secure their first away win in the second-tier European competition since 2019, breaking a 13-game run without a win
- two of the youngest sides in the competition, IK Sävehof, who have an average age of their roster of 21.3 years, and Gorenje Velenje, whose average is 24.3 years old, created a dramatic match, with the Swedish side taking a 36:34 win, with right wing Gustaf Wedberg scoring eight goals
- bouncing back after a 15-goal loss against RK Nexe, Skjern Handbold delivered their largest number of goals scored in an European competition ever, taking a clear 42:22 win over Slovakian side MSK Povazska Bystrica
- veteran Andre Schmid did not look 40, as he had 11 goals against AEK Athens. However his side, HC Kriens-Luzern, conceded a painful loss by the slightest of margins, after Stipe Mandalinic scored a decisive goal in the last minute, to help the Greek side take a 30:29 win
- SL Benfica piled the pressure on IFK Kristianstad to secure their first win of the season. Benfica delivered the Swedish side their second loss, 33:36, after another high-paced match with 69 goals scored
We quickly got in front, where our counter phase was exceptional. It was a really good game from us today, and we saved a few of the players who have pulled a big load during the season. For me as well, it was a special day where almost every shot was a success.