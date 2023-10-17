DAY REVIEW 1: Three German teams start group matches with wins

From the Top 5 Matches

Group C: RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO) vs Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) 34:26 (19:14)



Velenje scored their third win ever against Pfadi. After a well-balanced first 15 minutes of the game, the Slovenian side took the best of Matevz Skok's saves and with the help of Tilen Sokolic and Ibrahim Haseljic made a three-goal lead. From that point, Winterthur's attack slowly faltered, converting only 57 per cent of shots until the end of the game, with only left wing Noam Leopold up for the task. Velenje were close to hitting a double-digit lead 10 minutes before the final buzzer but their fans left 'Rdeca Dvorana' happy with a 34:26 win.

Group F: Bjerringbro-Silkeborg (DEN) vs BM Logroño La Rioja (ESP) 34:25 (16:13)

After missing out on the 2022/23 season, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg returned to the second-tier competition in style. The Danish side had a strong start and remained in front throughout the game. Goalkeeper Kristóf Laszlo Palasics gave La Rioja a push but they could not keep up with their more experienced opponents. From trailing by one (18:17) to seven (24:17) following a 6:0 run by Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, it was a done deal for La Rioja. The Danish side cruised to the 34:25 win, with Rasmus Lauge scoring four times in his first European match back at his home club.