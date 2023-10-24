Day Review 2: Five teams get huge wins as two games go to the wire
Another set of thrilling matches gave handball fans an interesting evening on Tuesday with spectacular goals and saves, as four home teams and two lucky away sides claimed convincing wins. Dinamo stayed perfect beating Chambéry Savoie Mont-Blanc Handball in France just as TSV Hannover-Burgdorf and Nexe defended their home courts.
More balanced games in the battle for the valuable points were played in Novi Sad and La Rioja. A four-goal lead around the 40th minute was not enough for Bjerringbro-Silkeborg to claim their second win, as Vojvodina found new strength and made a turnaround in the last five minutes. Boosted by goalkeeper Fran Lucin, they claimed the narrow win. Alkaloid had a similar story in Spain as Kiril Lazarov's team bounced back from a three-goal deficit and secured a draw 10 seconds before the final buzzer.
FROM THE TOP FIVE MATCHES:
Group B: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Górnik Zabrze (POL) 34:28 (19:12)
Hannover claimed their second win in a row with ease as their experience prevailed over Górnik Zabrze's. The home team had a good start, but Górnik Zabrze soon levelled. 3:3 was the first and the last time the Polish side came close, and the rest of the match went Hannover's way. With an impeccable Maximilian Grebl, they set a seven-goal lead at half-time with a 92 per cent attack efficiency. Not much changed until the final buzzer as Hannover had everything in their hands despite the occasional good effort from the guests. Hannover's Jonathan Edvardsson with seven goals and Damian Przytula for Zabrze with six were their teams' leaders.
Group G: Chambéry Savoie Mont-Blanc Handball (FRA) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 21:28 (9:14)
A strong second-half opening secured Dinamo an away win and left the French side at the bottom of the group together with Izvidac. The opening minutes of the clash were worthy of the excitement pumped into the game. Great defences and good saves saw the first goals by both sides come in the fourth and sixth minutes of the game. Dinamo were the first side to gain a more significant lead, taking advantage of Chambéry's offensive mistakes. Dinamo had a strong start after the break, reaching a seven-goal lead, but Filip Ivic brought new energy to the home team and helped them narrow the gap. However, it came a little too late. and one of Dinamo's top scorers, Ali Zein, sealed the 28:21 win.
Our team was unrecognizable. It was so important to show a different face especially for our supporters. Our success on the floor is what they give us during the game. We played well with fighting spirit on both sides. However, we missed too many opportunities.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT...
- Nexe extended their winning streak and went to the top of group D after yet another convincing win - with six goals by Luka Moslavac and Predrag Vejin they beat ABC de Braga/UMINho 38:28
- Noam Leopold's nine goals lifted Pfadi Winterthur past REBI BalonmanoCuenca, welcoming their first win of the season and left the Spanish team as the only side in group C without points
- Lovcen Cetinje with the help of Vuko Borozan made Flensburg sweat for the second win, trailing by only three at half-time, but Emil Jakobsen, Lukas Lindhard Jørgensen and Benjamin Buric shone in the second half and brought Flensburg a clear 35:19 win
- La Rioja were in front throughout most of the match, but Alkaloid stepped up a gear and provided for a more levelled match, and it was Aleksandar Petkovski who scored his third to secure a draw (29:29) in a nail-biting finish
- in an incredible match, Fran Lucin became Vojvodina's hero in the end with two last-minute saves and pushed his side to a narrow 29:28 win against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg
First of all, I want to say thanks to the fans. First to them. With fans, here, in our hall, we can play with everyone in Europe. Afterwards, I want to say that faith led us. Faith led my players, thanks to it. Of course, there were some mistakes in the game, but now that is not a problem like how we managed to win. Maybe, the biggest victory of our club in the last 10 years.
We surprised our opponent with our 5:1 defence. Our victory is based on our willingness and intensity. We achieved it as a collective. Our defensive strength has a lot to do with the return of Lukas Heer. The size behind the player brought forward has a lot to do with it. When we adjust the formation into a 6:0, the use of Tomas Moreira is a hidden factor that allows us to make fewer specialist changes.