Day Review 2: Five teams get huge wins as two games go to the wire

Group B: TSV Hannover-Burgdorf (GER) vs Górnik Zabrze (POL) 34:28 (19:12)

Hannover claimed their second win in a row with ease as their experience prevailed over Górnik Zabrze's. The home team had a good start, but Górnik Zabrze soon levelled. 3:3 was the first and the last time the Polish side came close, and the rest of the match went Hannover's way. With an impeccable Maximilian Grebl, they set a seven-goal lead at half-time with a 92 per cent attack efficiency. Not much changed until the final buzzer as Hannover had everything in their hands despite the occasional good effort from the guests. Hannover's Jonathan Edvardsson with seven goals and Damian Przytula for Zabrze with six were their teams' leaders.

Group G: Chambéry Savoie Mont-Blanc Handball (FRA) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 21:28 (9:14)

A strong second-half opening secured Dinamo an away win and left the French side at the bottom of the group together with Izvidac. The opening minutes of the clash were worthy of the excitement pumped into the game. Great defences and good saves saw the first goals by both sides come in the fourth and sixth minutes of the game. Dinamo were the first side to gain a more significant lead, taking advantage of Chambéry's offensive mistakes. Dinamo had a strong start after the break, reaching a seven-goal lead, but Filip Ivic brought new energy to the home team and helped them narrow the gap. However, it came a little too late. and one of Dinamo's top scorers, Ali Zein, sealed the 28:21 win.