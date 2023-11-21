The last seven round 4 matches in the EHF European League Men brought happiness to yet another German side, new hope for some teams and sorrow for three clubs.

In group E SG Flensburg-Handewitt are the seventh team to secure the main round berth after their second convincing win against Elverum Handball. IFK Kristianstad and HC Alkaloid were not so lucky as their fate was sealed after new defeats. Consequently, the two teams have no chance of progressing further and their EHF European League Men story will end after six rounds played. The same goes for Kriens-Luzern who had to settle for a draw against Górnik Zabrze after a great performance by Marin Šipic and Andy Schmid.

REBI Balonmano Cuenca escaped an early elimination after a comeback against Gorenje and celebrated their first win this season. After an exciting match and a narrow defeat in Serbia, Vojvodina geared up and got their revenge against BM Logroño La Rioja. Sporting CP beat Tatabanya and made a quest for the main round place even more interesting in group H.