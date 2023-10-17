DAY REVIEW 2: Round 1 of group matches ends with goal fests

From the Top 5 Matches

Group A: HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 37:28 (19:15)

At 38 years old, wing Valero Rivera is still going strong, delivering another vintage match for HBC Nantes. While Rivera scored 95 goals in the EHF Champions League three seasons ago and 78 goals last season, he was once again shining against Benfica, with an 11-goal outing in Nantes’ 37:28 win. Benfica, which sealed the title two seasons ago in the second-tier European competition, will need more especially in attack, as their main weapons did not deliver as much as it was expected from them.

Group D: RK Nexe (CRO) vs Skjern Håndbold (DEN) 39:25 (20:10)

Goalkeeper Dominik Kuzmanovic underlined his importance for RK Nexe once again, two seasons after he helped his side earn a place in the EHF Finals Men. Kuzmanovic saved 11 shots in the first 40 minutes and finished the match with a 40% saving efficiency, frustrating Skjern, whose attacking prowess was limited to 10 goals in the first half and 25 goals throughout the match. One of the most consistent sides in the EHF European League Men over the last three years, Nexe look like one of the teams to beat this season too, especially after putting 39 goals past their opponents in this match.

Group E: SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI) 46:32 (25:11)

Flensburg’s pair of Møllers, goalkeeper Kevin and left back Lasse Kjær, were outstanding for the German powerhouse, as Nicolej Krikau’s side made a statement win against Kadetten Schaffhausen on Tuesday evening. Flensburg broke their own record for the number of goals scored in an European competition – 44 against Swedish side Redbergslids in the 2003/04 season of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League – as Lasse Møller scored 11 goals, while Kevin Møller finished the match with a 45% saving efficiency.