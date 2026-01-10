Györ snatch win at Metz; Buducnost stun Bistrita

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
10 January 2026, 21:45

After a nearly two-month break, the EHF Champions League Women has returned with the first matches in 2026. Four Round 9 encounters took place on Saturday, including the Match of the Week featuring the two best teams in Group A, Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC. 

  •  in a tight game, titleholders Györ maintained their perfect record claiming their ninth straight win, 27:24

  • Player of the Match Johanna Bundsen boasted a 40 per cent save rate for Metz (18 saves), but it was not enough for a positive result

  • OTP Group Buducnost claimed their first win of this season's campaign, as they proved too strong for Gloria Bistrita, 38:34

  • Petra Simon's goal with 10 seconds to go secured FTC-Rail Cargo-Hungaria's 28:27 victory at Ikast Håndbold
  • it was a perfect day for Hungarian teams, as DVSC Schaeffler also won, 26:24 against Storhamar Handball Elite

  • Debrecen was actually the only home team to grab points on Saturday, as 11 saves from Adrianna Placzek helped them to a second-half comeback 

GROUP A

MOTW: Metz Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 24:27 (14:14)
H2H: 3-0-10
Top scorers: Sarah Bouktit 6/9 (Metz Handball), Bo van Wetering 5/7 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Dione Housheer 5/11 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Bo van Wetering was unstoppable early in the match, scoring four goals in eight minutes, but her impact did not give Györ an edge, as the sides were tied at 7:7 after 12 minutes. However, then the visitors enjoyed a good spell, capitalizing on Metz’s mistakes and pulling clear at 13:8. But thanks to Johanna Bundsen’s saves, the French side hit back and drew level following a 5:0 run. Györ’s shot efficiency dropped to 48 per cent, as they scored just once in the last 12 minutes of the opening half, and Kelly Dulfer received a red card after her third two-minute suspension in the 28th minute.

An attacking impact from Veronica Kristiansen and Dione Housheer handed Györ an 18:16 lead soon after the restart, but Metz fought back again and pulled in front 20:19. Following a number of turnovers from both sides, they were level at 22:22 with 10 minutes to play, but while Bundsen was named the Player of the Match, her colleague from Györ, Hatadou Sako, also did well in the second half, finishing the game with 13 saves. Her impact helped the visitors to a 4:0 run between minutes 50 and 58, which proved crucial.

 

Metz
We shouldn’t forget that we only lost by three goals, so we’re not that far away.
But tonight, we were missing a bit of everything — especially energy.
I have no doubt about my team and our strengths.
They were better than us, even though we still had some great actions and moments of intensity.
We fought for every ball, maybe not enough, because we had opportunities but missed shots and passes.
That’s what made the difference today: in the crucial moments, they were very present, and we couldn’t manage to turn the match in our favour.
Lena Grandveau
Centre back, Metz Handball
Gyor
I’m very happy, for several reasons: to be back in Metz, to feel this atmosphere again, and to deliver the performance we showed tonight.
We had a difficult trip, but we didn’t want to hide behind that. We told ourselves: “when it’s a battle, it’s a battle.”
We know that if you come to Metz without fighting, they will walk all over you.
We had the right mindset, we fought until the very end, with our own weapons, even with injured players.
What I saw tonight is that we have a mentality of steel, and I’m really proud of that.
Hatadou Sako
Goalkeeper, Györi Audi ETO KC

Gloria Bistrita (ROU) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) 34:38 (18:18)
H2H: 1-0-1
Top scorers: Danila So Delgado 11/13 (Gloria Bistrita), Jelena Radivojevic 8/13 (OTP Group Buducnost)

Bistrita boasted a four-game winning run prior to this game, while Buducnost had just one point under their belt, having shared the spoils with Team Esbjerg in round 8. The Montenegrin side surprisingly won, improving their chances of securing a play-offs spot. It was a very tight match from the beginning, and the teams traded goals before Buducnost created a three-goal lead in the 27th minute, 17:14. However, the home team ended the first half with a 4:1 run to draw level, and they pulled in front 20:18 after the restart. But the visitors equalized quickly, and they were the clearly dominant side in the last 20 minutes. The goals from Jelena Radivojevic, Ivana Godec and Nada Kadovic, as well as some saves by Armelle Attingre, handed Buducnost a 34:27 lead with nine minutes to go. And while Bistrita made a strong comeback late in the reverse fixture to take a 29:26 win, this time they could only cut the gap to four goals.


Bistrita
I want to congratulate Buducnost, and highlight their goalkeeper who had a really amazing second half. We experienced too many problems on the defensive side of the ball, and we definitely have to work hard and improve that part of our game for the future encounters.
Danila Patricia So Delgado Pinto
Left back, Gloria Bistrita
Buducnost
I am so happy about our first win of the season. It's really nice to play in this atmosphere - for me the best in the Champions League. They also have a really good team that it was a real pleasure to play against here today.
Armelle Attingre
Goalkeeper, OTP Group Buducnost

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 26:24 (10:13)
H2H: 2-0-0
Top scorers: Konszuela Hamori 6/7 (DVSC Schaeffler), Mathilde Rivas-Toft 5/7 (Storhamar Handball Elite), Veronika Mala 5/5 (Storhamar Handball Elite)

Debrecen’s Petra Tovizi opened the score, but the visitors from Storhamar quickly took control of the match. A 4:0 run saw them open up a 6:2 lead, but the hosts turned the tide and drew level at 8:8 in the 19th minute. However, some saves by Eli Marie Raasok helped Storhamar to another impressive run, this time 5:0, as the Nordic side did not concede a goal for 10 minutes. They extended the gap to 13:8 before the goals from Alicia Toublanc and Dora Hornyak raised Debrecen’s spirits before the break.

Five minutes after the restart, Storhamar still led by three goals, 16:13, but then Debrecen gained momentum and took a 19:18 lead midway through the second half. Goalkeeper Adrianna Placzek stepped up, and thanks to her 39 per cent save rate, the Hungarian team went on to dominate and clinch their third win in the competition.

 

GROUP B

Ikast Håndbold (DEN) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 27:28 (14:15)
H2H: 5-1-3
Top scorers: Petra Simon 7/8 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Julie Scaglione 5/8 (Ikast Håndbold), Emilie Arntzen 5/9 (Ikast Håndbold)

In the reverse fixture, FTC defeated Ikast at home, 27:24, and now the Hungarian side, who are third-placed in Group B, won again. The visitors opened up a 3:0 lead early in the match, but Ikast quickly drew level, and neither team could create even a two-goal lead during the rest of the first half. In a close contest, Emily Vogel’s goal 18 seconds before the break handed FTC a narrow half-time lead.

Led by Petra Simon, the Hungarian team went on to have a slight advantage after the restart, but Ikast drew level multiple times. FTC’s Mette Tranborg was sent off after a third two-minute suspension midway through the second half, but the script of the game did not change. With almost four minutes remaining, the visitors led 27:25, and the goals by Stine Skogrand and Emma Lindqvist helped Ikast draw level before Simon sealed FTC’s win with a penalty shot.

 

Ikast
I think we played a really good match, where we kept fighting even though we were behind a couple of times. We made adjustments to their physical strength and really helped each other, so we showed really good spirit today.
Stine Ruscetta Skogrand
Right back, Ikast Handbold
Ftc
Those are two important points and we were happy with the win. It wasn’t all that pretty, but it was a really good start to the year.
Vilde Mortensen Ingstad
Line player, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
