GROUP A



MOTW: Metz Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 24:27 (14:14)

H2H: 3-0-10

Top scorers: Sarah Bouktit 6/9 (Metz Handball), Bo van Wetering 5/7 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Dione Housheer 5/11 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

Bo van Wetering was unstoppable early in the match, scoring four goals in eight minutes, but her impact did not give Györ an edge, as the sides were tied at 7:7 after 12 minutes. However, then the visitors enjoyed a good spell, capitalizing on Metz’s mistakes and pulling clear at 13:8. But thanks to Johanna Bundsen’s saves, the French side hit back and drew level following a 5:0 run. Györ’s shot efficiency dropped to 48 per cent, as they scored just once in the last 12 minutes of the opening half, and Kelly Dulfer received a red card after her third two-minute suspension in the 28th minute.

An attacking impact from Veronica Kristiansen and Dione Housheer handed Györ an 18:16 lead soon after the restart, but Metz fought back again and pulled in front 20:19. Following a number of turnovers from both sides, they were level at 22:22 with 10 minutes to play, but while Bundsen was named the Player of the Match, her colleague from Györ, Hatadou Sako, also did well in the second half, finishing the game with 13 saves. Her impact helped the visitors to a 4:0 run between minutes 50 and 58, which proved crucial.