Györ snatch win at Metz; Buducnost stun Bistrita
After a nearly two-month break, the EHF Champions League Women has returned with the first matches in 2026. Four Round 9 encounters took place on Saturday, including the Match of the Week featuring the two best teams in Group A, Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC.
We shouldn’t forget that we only lost by three goals, so we’re not that far away.
But tonight, we were missing a bit of everything — especially energy.
I have no doubt about my team and our strengths.
They were better than us, even though we still had some great actions and moments of intensity.
We fought for every ball, maybe not enough, because we had opportunities but missed shots and passes.
That’s what made the difference today: in the crucial moments, they were very present, and we couldn’t manage to turn the match in our favour.
I’m very happy, for several reasons: to be back in Metz, to feel this atmosphere again, and to deliver the performance we showed tonight.
We had a difficult trip, but we didn’t want to hide behind that. We told ourselves: “when it’s a battle, it’s a battle.”
We know that if you come to Metz without fighting, they will walk all over you.
We had the right mindset, we fought until the very end, with our own weapons, even with injured players.
What I saw tonight is that we have a mentality of steel, and I’m really proud of that.
I want to congratulate Buducnost, and highlight their goalkeeper who had a really amazing second half. We experienced too many problems on the defensive side of the ball, and we definitely have to work hard and improve that part of our game for the future encounters.
I am so happy about our first win of the season. It's really nice to play in this atmosphere - for me the best in the Champions League. They also have a really good team that it was a real pleasure to play against here today.
I think we played a really good match, where we kept fighting even though we were behind a couple of times. We made adjustments to their physical strength and really helped each other, so we showed really good spirit today.
Those are two important points and we were happy with the win. It wasn’t all that pretty, but it was a really good start to the year.