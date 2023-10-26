Veszprém make history, Kiel take PSG’s fortress
In an extremely dominant way, Telekom Veszprém ended the winning streak of Barça: Since the 30:32 loss against Kielce in November 2021, the record winners had not lost any home match in the EHF Champions League, and only one match in total: the 2023 semi-final against SC Magdeburg. But Veszprém took the fortress Palau Blaugrana with an impressive 41:34 win, which means none of the 16 teams of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League has a clean record anymore. Also, for just the second time in history, Barça conceded 41 goals in 60 minutes in a Champions League match, the other instance being the 31:41 defeat at Kiel in 2008; never before has a visiting team scored 40 or more goals at Palau Blaugrana.
In group A, Kiel turned the page in Paris, winning there for the first time in nine years and taking the top again. While Plock took their first points of the season in a dominant way against Celje, Szeged and Porto took very close home wins on Thursday.
- Kiel won the top duel at Paris thanks to a strong second half and seven goals each from Harald Reinkind and Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu
- Szeged are equal in points with Zagreb now after a close and lucky 27:26 victory
- The 41:34 result was Veszprém’s first victory at Barcelona after more than 12 years, and Barça’s first home defeat since November 2021
- A 11:3 run at the start was Plock’s comfortable cushion to beat Celje 30:25
- Porto struck back after a 15:21 deficit at half time and secured a 32:31 against GOG
GROUP A
OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 27:26 (13:15)
OTP Bank - PICK Szeged ended HC Zagreb’s run of three unbeaten matches and five points in a close and lucky way. While Zagreb’s coach Nenad Sostaric was defeated for the first time in his second EHF Champions League match, Slovenian Marco Sostaric was on the winners’ side with Szeged. Both teams are equal on five points now. Szeged had the better start, but the momentum changed when Borut Mackovsek received a red card after only 18 minutes. Zagreb extended the gap to two goals for the first time at 11:9 and kept this close lead until the 48th minute. Then both teams had the chances to win, but Szeged were the last to score, when line player Matej Gaber netted for the 27:26 scoreline. Milos Kos was Zagreb’s best scorer with five goals (but from ten attempts), while four Szeged players scored four times each.
It was a tough match, we had to fight hard to turn the result around against a well-prepared Zagreb. We didn't play well, but we fought. I felt that in the first half we remained too calm, which meant we lacked the fire in our defense that we needed. We made changes during the break and fought with tremendous heart. We need to examine why our performance is unpredictable.
It was an outstanding match, with excellent goalkeeping performances, nice defence, in front of an excellent audience. It's sad that we lost, especially considering that we had the opportunity to secure a bigger lead, but we made several technical errors at that point. When it was six against six, we defended well, only conceding four goals. The match showed that our recent success is not a fluke; we represent quality and have the right attitude.
Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER) 28:34 (14:13)
One week after their first Champions League defeat of the season, THW Kiel showed their strong face in Paris. The four-time Champions League winner won the top duel, remaining on top with ten points, two ahead of PSG. Saving six shots in the first half, goalkeeper Jannick Green was PSG’s insurance and was the biggest reason, while Kiel’s attacking efficiency before the break was only 54%. Besides that, line player Kamil Syprzak and wing Matthieu Grebille combined for 11 of 14 goals for the hosts for the 14:13 halftime lead. But as usual in the duels of these two powerhouses, nothing was decided. 21-year-old Faroese star Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu took the responsibility in Kiel’s attack – but his double strike for the 21:19 advantage for the visitors was also a wake-up call for Paris. The 27:26 scoreline was the hosts’ last lead, as now Kiel’s Samir Bellahcene Frenchman rose like a phoenix in goal. A 5:0 run to make it 31:27 – including a goal from backup THW goalkeeper Tomas Mirkva - was the key for Kiel’s first victory at Paris after nine years and the 27:25 in November 2014.
Today I’m very proud of my guys. We come here to grab the two points. It’s been a long time since our last win here. We fought a lot tonight, and in the end, our little mistakes didn’t make the difference to put us in a difficult situation. We didn’t give up and Samir made important saves at the end of the game.
It was a very tough game tonight. As Coach said, the last twenty minutes were difficult, and nothing worked. We tried to create good opportunities in offense, but we missed clutch shots. Kiel was stronger in the mind, and it was the key to success. Now, we must analyze our mistakes and focus on the next games.
GROUP B:
FC Porto (POR) vs GOG (DEN) 32:31 (15:21)
The match was fully equal until 7:7 in minute 11, then GOG’s counter-attacks and the ten saves of goalkeeper Tobias Thulin were essential for the 14:7 run of the Danish champions until the break. Porto simply could not stop GOG’s top strikers Aaron Mensing and Emil Madsen. Being down 15:21, Porto started an incredible comeback, reducing the gap goal by goal, but it took until minute 50 and the 27:27 score until the result was levelled again. Diogo Oliveira provided the hosts with their first lead at 30:29, and Fabio Magalhaes finally secured the win 21 seconds before the end with the winning goal. Netting six times like Madsen on the other side, wing Antonio Areia was a key figure for Porto, who are now being only two points below GOG after their first victory breaking a streak of three defeats.
It was a very strong match, We saw two different parts, in the first half we were not very strong defenders and GOG made a few easy goals; in the second half the defence and Niko were a little more pressured and they managed to give some energy to the match and that was the main difference.
Of course, we are disappointed for not maintaining control of the result after the first half, but the reason is sitting next to me (Mitrevski); we missed a lot of shots and we didn’t maintain the level of defense.”
Barça (ESP) vs Telekom Veszprém HC (HUN) 36:41 (17:19)
It was a true clash of two handball giants – and Barça experienced a feeling which they never had before in this season, as they finally lost. The key period for Veszprém’s lead after 30 minutes was a 5:1 run from 13:15 to 18:16 right before the break. Both goalkeepers Emil Nielsen (Barça) and Rodrigo Corrales (Veszprém) showed their masterclass between the posts, and the two French Olympic champions had a kind of private duel for the top scorer: Dika Mem and his former Barça teammate Ludovic Fabregas on the other side were on six goals each at the break. But it was Egyptian Yehia Elderaa, who extended Veszprém’s lead to four goals for the first time (24:20) with three goals right at the start of the second half. When Nedim Remili scored to make it 32:26, the deal was sealed, as Veszprém’s defence stood like a solid rock. In the end Mem, Fabregas, Timothey N’Guessan and Dragan Pechmalbec had seven goals each on their tally.
I want to congratulate my players. There are few teams that have won at Palau Blaugrana, and it’s the first time for Veszprem. It’s a historic match for us. We played great during the 60 minutes. I can’t point to any particular player. Many players had playing time and all did really well.
They were a better team today. I’m not happy with our defense conceding 41 goals, and especially without any two-minute-exclusion. We now have to wake up and continue working. We have a long path ahead.
Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) vs RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) 30:25 (17:11)
Both sides had started the match with zero points each, but after 60 minutes it was Orlen Wisla Plock celebrating for the first time, while RK Celje Pivovarna Laško remain at the bottom. The Slovenian record champions needed ten minutes to score their first goal, after which they were down 1:5, and went downhill from there as Plock pulled ahead to 11:3 in minute 18. The visitors got back into the game with a 8:6 run before the break, including six goals scored by Mitja Janc, but the initial gap was too huge to finally bridge the gap. Plock’s first win of the season had never been endangered, as the hosts had full control of the match. David Davydzik (Plock) and Janc were top scorers by eight goals each.
Congratulations to all my players for the win and for the hard work done in the last period. We deserved to score some points earlier, but we are also happy with the win now. Both teams played a bit nervously, which didn't give way to mistakes. I can safely say that our defense in the first 20 minutes allowed us to build up a lead, which we carried to the end.
I would like to congratulate our opponents, who are a very experienced team in contrast to us. In the Champions League, we gather experience against such class teams, which later bears fruit in our home league on which we are now focusing