In an extremely dominant way, Telekom Veszprém ended the winning streak of Barça: Since the 30:32 loss against Kielce in November 2021, the record winners had not lost any home match in the EHF Champions League, and only one match in total: the 2023 semi-final against SC Magdeburg. But Veszprém took the fortress Palau Blaugrana with an impressive 41:34 win, which means none of the 16 teams of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League has a clean record anymore. Also, for just the second time in history, Barça conceded 41 goals in 60 minutes in a Champions League match, the other instance being the 31:41 defeat at Kiel in 2008; never before has a visiting team scored 40 or more goals at Palau Blaugrana.

In group A, Kiel turned the page in Paris, winning there for the first time in nine years and taking the top again. While Plock took their first points of the season in a dominant way against Celje, Szeged and Porto took very close home wins on Thursday.