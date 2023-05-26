Day ticket sale for Men's EHF EURO 2024 starts on 31 May

The sale starts at 12:00 hrs CEST, and tickets are available via tickets.eurohandball.com and heretoplay.com, the championship’s official website. Tickets allow access to all matches on the given day.

Several categories will go on sale, with the lowest priced tickets offering live handball for as little as €19. Due to the high amount of tickets sold already in Berlin, no additional ones will go on sale for the group A matches played in Germany's capital.

To date ticket packages as well as individual tickets for the opening matches on 10 January have been on offer.

The championship throws off with a world-record attempt at the MERKUR Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf with 50,000 fans being able to watch the match. 40,000 tickets have already been sold; a sold-out arena would mark the highest attendance ever at a handball match.

The group A encounters France vs North Macedonia at 18:00 hrs followed by Germany vs Switzerland at 20:45 hrs will open the tournament.

Across all venues and the championship’s 65 matches, fans have purchased already more than one quarter of the approximately 400,000 tickets available.

Preliminary round overview

The preliminary round groups for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 were drawn on 10 May in Düsseldorf.

Group A (Düsseldorf/Berlin): France, Germany, North Macedonia, Switzerland

Group B (Mannheim): Spain, Austria, Croatia, Romania

Group C (Munich): Iceland, Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro

Group D (Berlin): Norway, Slovenia, Poland, Faroe Islands

Group E (Mannheim): Sweden, Netherlands, Bosnia Herzegovina, Georgia

Group F (Munich): Denmark, Portugal, Czech Republic, Greece

The first two teams of groups A, B and C qualify for the main round played at the LANXESS arena in Cologne; the teams that qualify from groups D, E and F will play at the Barclays Arena in Hamburg. The final weekend will be played in Cologne.

The full playing schedule is available at https://ehfeuro.eurohandball.com/men/2024/

In addition to the MERKUR Spiel-Arena with a capacity of more than 50,000, Germany’s largest indoor arenas will be in use for the Men’s EHF EURO 2024.

The Mercedes-Benz-Arena in Berlin seats 14,800 fans, Mannheim’s SAP Arena has a capacity of 13,200 and the Olympiahalle in Munich can welcome more than 12,000 fans. Hamburg’s Barclays Arena has 13,200 seats; the capacity of LANXESS arena in Cologne stands at 19,250.

