Day tickets for Sunday's matches at Winamax EHF Finals now available

Day tickets for Sunday's matches at Winamax EHF Finals now available

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European Handball Federation
30 May 2026, 13:30

In a move to provide as many fans as possible with the opportunity to experience the electrifying atmosphere of the Winamax EHF Finals in Hamburg, day tickets for Sunday’s final matches on 31 May have gone on sale.

The discount on the original price for day tickets is 50%, meaning that tickets are available for as little as €37,50.

Ticket categories and prices for Sunday, 31 May only:

  • Premium = €125
  • Category 1 = €95
  • Category 2 = €70
  • Category 3 = €37,50

Tickets are valid for the match for third place at 15:00 CEST and the final at 18:00. They can be bought at https://ehfel.eurohandball.com/men/2025-26/winamax-ehf-finals-2026/ticketing/ticket-sale-2026/.

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