Debrecen to host MOTW; exciting Nordic clash to be played in Esbjerg

In round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women, the Match of the Week will be staged on Saturday in Debrecen, where DVSC Schaeffler will host Odense Håndbold in group A. For the Danish team, it will be the second straight match against a Hungarian team, after they were defeated by Györi Audi ETO KC last weekend.

Also on Saturday, Györ will try to extend their winning run to 11 matches as they are set to play at WHC Buducnost BEMAX. And in group B, an exciting Nordic duel is expected on Sunday, as the top-placed Team Esbjerg will take on titleholders Vipers Kristiansand.