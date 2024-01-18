Dvscpodgorica

Debrecen to host MOTW; exciting Nordic clash to be played in Esbjerg

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
18 January 2024, 12:00

In round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women, the Match of the Week will be staged on Saturday in Debrecen, where DVSC Schaeffler will host Odense Håndbold in group A. For the Danish team, it will be the second straight match against a Hungarian team, after they were defeated by Györi Audi ETO KC last weekend.

Also on Saturday, Györ will try to extend their winning run to 11 matches as they are set to play at WHC Buducnost BEMAX. And in group B, an exciting Nordic duel is expected on Sunday, as the top-placed Team Esbjerg will take on titleholders Vipers Kristiansand.

GROUP A

MOTW: DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN)
Saturday, 20 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with a 27:21 win at Buducnost, DVSC greatly improved their chances of progressing from the group
  • now they have nine points and sit sixth in the table, having six points more than the seventh-placed Buducnost
  • Odense suffered their first home loss in the current European campaign, as they were defeated by Györ, 31:30
  • with 335 goals in 10 encounters, Odense boast the best attack in group A and the third-best in the entire competition, behind Metz and fellow Danish team Ikast
  • Greta Kacsor is DVSC's top scorer at the current tournament with 46 goals, while Maren Aardahl is Odense's leading scorer with 55 goals
  • the reverse fixture in Denmark saw a close fight, but ultimately Odense grabbed a 33:30 victory

DER29528
We had a very important win against Buducnost last week, we are within arm’s reach of going through, so I hope we can play more freely. Odense are one of the strongest teams in Europe, they play very fast handball and they have very strong players physically. The key will be whether we can take on these strong players. If we succeed, we can play a close match with them again, like in Odense.
Zoltán Szilágyi
Head coach, DVSC Schaeffler

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)
Saturday, 20 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Brest have won the three most recent games in the tournament and are now ranked fifth in the group with 11 points
  • last Sunday, seven goals by Pauline Coatanea and 15 saves by Katharina Filter lifted the French team to a 24:21 win against CSM
  • Valeriia Maslova, Brest’s top scorer in the competition with 55 goals, missed that game because of a minor injury, but was back in the French league game against Metz on Wednesday, helping her team win 23:22
  • after four consecutive losses, Bietigheim got back to winning ways in round 10, as they proved too strong for Sävehof, 33:29
  • with 12 points, the German champions are third-placed in group A and stay in contention for a direct quarter-final berth

WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday, 20 January, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • with just three points under their belt, the seventh-placed Buducnost may lose a chance for a play-off spot with another defeat
  • the Montenegrin side have the least effective attack among all the tournament participants, as they scored 230 goals in 10 matches (23 on average)
  • in turn, Györ boast the best defence in the entire competition, conceding just 24.8 goals on average
  • with a perfect record of 10 wins in 10 matches, the Hungarian heavyweights have already secured an early quarter-final spot, as they won both games against the third-placed Bietigheim
  • nine goals from Ana Gros helped Györ claim a commanding 37:19 victory in the reverse fixture last October

ZRKB DVSC 2 20
It is always a challenge to play against Györ. We are aware of what kind of team it is and the qualities of their players. We still have good energy and we will try to show that in the remaining four games of this season.
Jelena Vukcevic
Right back, WHC Buducnost BEMAX
IMGC8671
Podgorica is never the easiest place to play. Their team has a fighting spirit that doesn't allow us not to have maximum concentration for 60 minutes. Although their squad has changed in recent years, they have experienced handball players alongside many talented young players. Our goal is clear, we want to get another two points.
Ulrik Kirkely
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs IK Sävehof (SWE)
Sunday, 21 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both rivals failed to claim any points in round 10
  • a defeat at Brest ended CSM’s four-game unbeaten run, and now the Romanian side are fourth-placed in the group with 11 points 
  • Sävehof, who are still without any points in the competition, have lost even a mathematical chance to reach the play-off
  • last Saturday, the Swedish champions won the first half of their home match against Bietigheim, 15:14, but ultimately suffered their tenth straight defeat
  • in the first encounter of the teams during this season, CSM had no problems taking an away win, 41:26

 

GROUP B

Ikast Handbold (DEN) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday, 21 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Ikast ended a four-game winless run last Sunday, as they proved too strong for the last-placed Lubin, taking a 35:26 victory
  • the Danish team is still in the fight for a top-two finish in the group, as they are now ranked third with 13 points, three points behind the second-placed Metz
  • two of Ikast’s players are among the 10 best scorers in the competition: Ingvild Bakkerud has a tally of 57 goals and Marketa Jerabkova has 55 goals
  • Rapid, who were defeated by Metz in round 10 (31:34), are on a three-match losing run and sit seventh in the group with seven points
  • in the first meeting of the teams in the current season, Ikast took a confident win in Bucharest, 35:27

14012024 Rapid Metz 665
We know that it will be a very difficult game but I think that we have our chances and we have to be ready. I hope that we will show our best handball and we will get the two points in Denmark. We didn’t win the last two games against Krim and Metz, but I think we did so many good things to deserve it.
David Ginesta Montes
Head coach, CS Rapid Bucuresti

MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Sunday, 21 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • by beating Rapid, the second-placed Metz extended their winning run in the competition to seven matches
  • two of their players, Kristina Jörgensen and Sarah Bouktit, top the scoring chart of the tournament with 66 and 65 goals, after scoring six and 12 goals, respectively, last Sunday
  • Lubin, who have lost all their 10 encounters in the group, will lose even a mathematical chance to progress in case of another defeat
  • the Polish side has the least effective defence in the entire competition, as they conceded 346 goals (34.6 per game)
  • in the reverse fixture, Metz took their biggest win so far in the current European season, 42:26

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday, 21 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Esbjerg, who are on an eight-game winning run, top group B with 18 points, while reigning champions Vipers are fourth-placed with nine points
  • both Nordic teams were victorious in round 10: Esbjerg won 33:28 at FTC, while Vipers proved too strong for Krim at home, 29:23
  • Esbjerg boast a perfect record in home games, five victories in as many encounters; in turn, Vipers claimed just three points in five away encounters
  • the reverse fixture was exciting and high-scoring, as Esbjerg earned a 38:37 win away in Norway
  • Esbjerg's Kristine Breistøl takes the third position in the tournament's scoring chart with a tally of 62 goals, while her teammates and former Vipers players Nora Mørk and Henny Restad have 54 and 52 goals respectively

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO)
Saturday, 20 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both teams are fighting hard for a play-off spot: Krim are fifth-placed in the group with nine points, FTC sit sixth with eight points
  • the Hungarian team took just one point in their two first EHF Champions League matches in 2024, splitting points with Ikast (28:28) and losing against Esbjerg
  • surprisingly, FTC's leading scorer Andrea Lekic failed to find the net last Saturday, dropping to the fourth place in the scorers' list of the competition, as she still has 61 goals
  • Krim were badly missing their top scorer Jovanka Radicevic, as they were defeated by Vipers in round 10
  • the Slovenian side won the previous encounter of the two teams last September, 32:26, with Daria Dmitrieva – who will actually join FTC in the summer - scoring eight goals then

EURO24M Spain Vs Austria MA208829 EM
