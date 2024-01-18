Debrecen to host MOTW; exciting Nordic clash to be played in Esbjerg
In round 11 of the EHF Champions League Women, the Match of the Week will be staged on Saturday in Debrecen, where DVSC Schaeffler will host Odense Håndbold in group A. For the Danish team, it will be the second straight match against a Hungarian team, after they were defeated by Györi Audi ETO KC last weekend.
Also on Saturday, Györ will try to extend their winning run to 11 matches as they are set to play at WHC Buducnost BEMAX. And in group B, an exciting Nordic duel is expected on Sunday, as the top-placed Team Esbjerg will take on titleholders Vipers Kristiansand.
We had a very important win against Buducnost last week, we are within arm’s reach of going through, so I hope we can play more freely. Odense are one of the strongest teams in Europe, they play very fast handball and they have very strong players physically. The key will be whether we can take on these strong players. If we succeed, we can play a close match with them again, like in Odense.
It is always a challenge to play against Györ. We are aware of what kind of team it is and the qualities of their players. We still have good energy and we will try to show that in the remaining four games of this season.
Podgorica is never the easiest place to play. Their team has a fighting spirit that doesn't allow us not to have maximum concentration for 60 minutes. Although their squad has changed in recent years, they have experienced handball players alongside many talented young players. Our goal is clear, we want to get another two points.
We know that it will be a very difficult game but I think that we have our chances and we have to be ready. I hope that we will show our best handball and we will get the two points in Denmark. We didn’t win the last two games against Krim and Metz, but I think we did so many good things to deserve it.