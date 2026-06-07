Debrecen win overtime thriller to claim EHF Youth Club Trophy
DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia from Debrecen, Hungary, are the maiden winners of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women.
On the fringes of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 in the MVM Dome in Budapest, Debrecen won the final against CSM Bucuresti 41:39 after overtime, after the Romanian side had turned around a six-goal deficit in the last seven minutes of regular playing time.
We again gave it all today, we never gave up, we fight until the end. This is what I am more proud of then being top scorer. We did everything we could do in this great final, we played our best. Right now, I am disappointed that we did not win the trophy, especially that we could not present the trophy to our extraordinary fans. I never saw more fans at a match I played. Of course, now I hope to make it to MVM Dome again in the future with our senior team.
This is like a dream coming true for us. We dreamt of being part of this final tournament, then we dreamt to make it to the final — it is incredible that we won the trophy now. I am so proud on my team, what we did in those days was simply unbelievable. The match was up and down, like the semi-final yesterday, but on both days we fought until the end. This trophy means my biggest dream for now came true. And winning this competition in the MVM Dome with so many fans makes me even happier.
It wasn't hard to win against Ferencváros, because we really wanted this bronze medal and fought for it. The team game worked absolutely well on the court, that's why we could win. It was huge fun for everybody and we got a lot of experience.
This weekend was huge fun for us, in the semi-final we could play in an amazing atmosphere. The fan support gave a lot to these young girls, and will help them in the future, if they play again in a similar match.