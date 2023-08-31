Debutants, record winners, top scorers and new coaches

0 teams have been part of all nine EHF FINAL4 Women tournaments. Record winners Györi Audi ETO KC top the ranking with eight appearances, six final participations and four trophies. The only time they missed the event was in 2015.

1 player has won the Women’s EHF Champions League seven times, and is now aiming for her eighth trophy: Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who took the title with Viborg (2009, 2010), Györ (2013, 2014) and Vipers (2021, 2022, 2023). Lunde was named best player of the 2022/23 season with the EHF Excellence Award.

1 city is represented by two teams, in the previous season: Bucharest, by CSM and Rapid Bucuresti.

1 debutant is among the 16 teams taking part the group phase: DVSC Schaeffler from the Hungarian city of Debrecen. Danish side Ikast Handbold played in the Champions League under their previous name FC Midtjylland until 2014.

1 draw only is needed until the EHF FINAL4 Women, the one for the semi-finals. The remaining rounds towards the pinnacle event are decided by the final ranking of the group phase.

1 - for the first time ever since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, two teams from the same country were part of it in 2023: Györ and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria from Hungary, and they both lost to Vipers Kristiansand.

2 different teams so far have managed to defend the trophy at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest: Györ, winners in 2017, 2018 and 2019; and current defending champions Vipers, winners in 2021, 2022 and 2023. By winning the 2019 edition of the tournament, Györ were the first ever women’s side to win the Champions League three times in a row, now followed by Vipers.

2 clubs each from three countries have won the EHF Champions League Women: Norwegian sides Larvik and Vipers, Hungarian sides Györ and Dunaferr and Danish clubs Slagelse and Viborg. The remaining countries have been represented by only one winner since 1994.

2 group winners and two runners-up directly qualify from the group phase to the quarter-finals.

2 nations are, for the first time, represented by three teams each in the group phase: Denmark (Esbjerg, Odense, Ikast) and Hungary (Györ, FTC and Debrecen).

2 nations are represented by two teams each: France (Metz, Brest) and Romania (CSM and Rapid).