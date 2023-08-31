Debutants, record winners, top scorers and new coaches
Two teams from one city, one debutant, one seven-time winner, five former or current champions and 16 teams from 10 countries - those are only some numbers ahead of the 2023/24 Women’s EHF Champions League season throw-off. Check out many more facts and figures here.
0 teams have been part of all nine EHF FINAL4 Women tournaments. Record winners Györi Audi ETO KC top the ranking with eight appearances, six final participations and four trophies. The only time they missed the event was in 2015.
1 player has won the Women’s EHF Champions League seven times, and is now aiming for her eighth trophy: Vipers goalkeeper Katrine Lunde, who took the title with Viborg (2009, 2010), Györ (2013, 2014) and Vipers (2021, 2022, 2023). Lunde was named best player of the 2022/23 season with the EHF Excellence Award.
1 city is represented by two teams, in the previous season: Bucharest, by CSM and Rapid Bucuresti.
1 debutant is among the 16 teams taking part the group phase: DVSC Schaeffler from the Hungarian city of Debrecen. Danish side Ikast Handbold played in the Champions League under their previous name FC Midtjylland until 2014.
1 draw only is needed until the EHF FINAL4 Women, the one for the semi-finals. The remaining rounds towards the pinnacle event are decided by the final ranking of the group phase.
1 - for the first time ever since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest, two teams from the same country were part of it in 2023: Györ and FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria from Hungary, and they both lost to Vipers Kristiansand.
2 different teams so far have managed to defend the trophy at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest: Györ, winners in 2017, 2018 and 2019; and current defending champions Vipers, winners in 2021, 2022 and 2023. By winning the 2019 edition of the tournament, Györ were the first ever women’s side to win the Champions League three times in a row, now followed by Vipers.
2 clubs each from three countries have won the EHF Champions League Women: Norwegian sides Larvik and Vipers, Hungarian sides Györ and Dunaferr and Danish clubs Slagelse and Viborg. The remaining countries have been represented by only one winner since 1994.
2 group winners and two runners-up directly qualify from the group phase to the quarter-finals.
2 nations are, for the first time, represented by three teams each in the group phase: Denmark (Esbjerg, Odense, Ikast) and Hungary (Györ, FTC and Debrecen).
2 nations are represented by two teams each: France (Metz, Brest) and Romania (CSM and Rapid).
2 teams per group, finishing in seventh and eighth position in the final ranking, will end their international journey after the first stage of the competition.
2 Champions League debutants made it to Budapest in their first ever seasons: Vardar (2014) and CSM Bucuresti (2016).
2 players, part of the 2023/24 competition, have won the Champions League six times: Nora Mørk (Team Esbjerg) and Jana Knedlikova (Vipers). Knedlikova won all six titles in six consecutive EHF FINAL4 tournaments (three times with Györ, three times with Vipers).
3 former Champions League top scorers are on court in the group phase: CSM Bucuresti's Cristina Neagu (2015: 102 for Buducnost; 2018 and 2022: 110 for CSM), Györ's Ana Gros (2021: 135 goals for Brest) and Henny Reistad of Esbjerg (2023: 137 goals for Esbjerg).
3 of the four EHF FINAL4 2023 participants have new coaches in the 2023/24 season: Vipers are now coached by former assistant coach Tomas Hlavaty (succeeding Ole Gjekstad, now Odense); FTC are now coached by Martin Albertsen (successor of Gabor Elek); and Ulrik Kirkely is the new coach at Györ, as the successor of Ambros Martin. Team Esbjerg will change their coach in 2024, when Jesper Jensen will only focus on the Danish national team, followed by Tomas Axner.
4 different clubs have won the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest since its premiere in 2014: Vipers, Györ, Buducnost (2015) and CSM Bucuresti (2016).
4 former or current female IHF World Players of the Year, combining for nine awards, are part of the group phase: Cristina Neagu (Bucuresti/2010, 2015, 2016, 2018), Andrea Lekic (FTC/2013), Stine Oftedal (Györ/2019) and Sandra Toft (Györ/2021).
4 - which means all - teams from the 2023 EHF FINAL4 in Budapest are part of the group stage again: Vipers, Györ, FTC and Esbjerg.
4 different throw-off times will only make it easier for the fans to follow the EHF Champions League: On Saturday and Sunday the matches will either start at 16:00 and 18:00 CET/CEST.
5 - the number of times Györ have been Champions League winners, making them record champions of this competition.
5 former or current Women’s EHF Champions League winners (including all winners since 2012), representing 13 titles are part of the 2023/24 group stage: Krim (2001, 2003), Buducnost (2012, 2015), Györ (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019), CSM Bucuresti (2016) and Vipers (2021, 2022, 2023).
9 of the 16 teams have already been part of EHF FINAL4 tournaments in Budapest: Györ, Vipers, Metz, CSM, Brest, Esbjerg, FTC Buducnost and Ikast (as FC Midtjylland).
10 different nations – one fewer than the previous season - are part of the group matches: Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Montenegro, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden.
11 nations represent the previous winners of the Women’s EHF Champions League: Denmark, Hungary (six titles each), Austria (four), Norway (four), Slovenia (two), Montenegro (two), North Macedonia, Spain, Croatia, Russia and Romania (one title each).
12 clubs, which were part of the 2022/23 group phase, are back again: Odense, Esbjerg, Brest, Metz, Bietigheim, FTC, Györ, CSM Bucuresti, Rapid Bucuresti, Buducnost, Vipers and Krim. The new clubs are DVSC, Ikast, Lublin and Sävehof, replacing Zagreb, Kastamonu, Storhamar and Most.
13 different clubs were part of the eight EHF FINAL4 events: Györ (eight times), Vardar (five), Kristiansand (four), Buducnost (four), CSM Bucuresti (three), Rostov (two), Metz (two), Esbjerg (two), Midtjylland, Volgograd, Larvik, CSKA, Brest and FTC (all one each).
17 - the number of times, from 17 previous seasons, that record champions Györ have at least qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition. They have reached the semi-finals 15 times (one of which was not carried out: the postponed 2019/20 season).
16 or 18 matches will be played by the four teams which make it to the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest (1/2 June 2024) - depending on whether they skip the play-offs or not.
29 times, including this new season, that Krim are part of the Women’s EHF Champions League ahead of Buducnost of Montenegro (28 participations).
60 goals is the record of an individual player at the EHF FINAL4 at Budapest, scored by Henny Reistad in only eight matches, ahead of Nycke Groot and Anita Görbicz (both 57).
112 group matches will throw-off between September 2023 and February 2024.
132 matches are ahead before the 2022/23 winners of the Women’s EHF Champions League winner will be confirmed in Budapest on 2 June.
205 victories (20 draws, and 47 defeats) in 272 Champions League matches make Györ number 1 in the all-time ranking of the competition.
306 Champions League matches are in the history books of Buducnost, last season they became the first women’s club to reach more than 300 Champions League matches played, followed by Krim (exactly 300).
1,069 goals in 19 Champions League seasons were scored by Jovanka Radicevic (Krim) the current all-time top scorer, ahead of Cristina Neagu (1,028). Both are still part of the competition and passed previous top scorer Anita Görbicz (Györ/1,016) in the 2022/23 season.
7,939 goals were scored in the 2022/23 season of the Women’s EHF Champions League.
20,022 spectators is the new world record for women’s handball matches, twice broken at the 2023 EHF FINAL4 in the sold-out MVM Dome in Budapest.