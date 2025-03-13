Debutants, young stars and high scores at Women's EHF EURO 2024

A panel of EHF Experts have released their qualitative analysis of the tournament, providing a breakdown on information such as the importance of goalkeepers to teams' defence, the number of goals scored and where they were scored from, and the age and playing backgrounds of participating players.

The analysis reveals the best defenders of the tournament and the outstanding attackers, and compares in particular the scoring efficiency of champions Norway and runners-up Denmark.

The experts also identified eight players of the future and why they are ones to watch in the championships to come.

Dig into the Women's EHF EURO qualitative analysis here.