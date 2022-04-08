5 takeaways from the EHF CL play-offs

The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 play-offs came to an end on Thursday night after eight exciting games to determine the four quarter-finalists that will continue in the race for the season’s title. With their aggregate victories, Paris Saint-Germain Handball, SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Montpellier HB and Telekom Veszprém HC joined the already qualified Lomza Vive Kielce, Barça, THW Kiel and Aalborg Håndbold in the next stage.

Here, we bring together five main takeaways from this first knockout stage of the 2021/22 season.

First leg and home matches critical

Only two matches in the first-leg play-offs saw a winner emerge, while the other two ended in draws. Neither team that lost in the first leg — Pick Szeged or HC Vardar — managed to turn the tables for an aggregate victory in the reverse fixture, although Szeged won the second leg while Vardar managed a draw in Veszprém’s fiery arena.

In the two ties that saw draws in the first leg, the aggregate winner was the home team in the second match, proving the value of an arena of support. It is particularly interesting to note the impact of a home crowd in a decisive match as this was the first season with the play-offs taking place in front of full capacity crowds in all arenas after Covid-19 impacted allowances on spectator numbers for the past years.

One could argue that PSG (30:30 draw versus Elverum in first leg) and Montpellier (29:29 draw against FC Porto) were simply the stronger teams in their ties, able to take a draw away in the opening leg, but either way, the second leg at home was where the quarter-final berths were secured.