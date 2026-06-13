Defending champions and debutants to fight for Youth Club Trophy

Defending champions GOG cruised to the final after a one-sided encounter against Barça. Berlin, debutants at the final tournament, beat Veszprém Handball Academy in a similarly clear way thanks to strong defence and goalkeeping.

The final will include the two current top scorers of the competition, Emil Bak (GOG) and Leo Nowak (Berlin), who imprinted the semis with double-digit goal counts.

With their U18 team in the final, the Foxes have two teams on court in LANXESS arena on Sunday. Before the final, at 9:00 CEST, Barça and Veszprém will fight for the bronze medals in Dormagen.

SEMI-FINALS

Top scorers: Leo Nowak 12/17 (Füchse Berlin); Zalán Juhász-Tóth 5/10 (Veszprém Handball Academy)

Berlin, debutants at the YCT final tournament, had the upper hand in the first half, mainly thanks to nine goals from their top scorer Leo Nowak (including a buzzer beater 19:14 for half-time) and seven saves from goalkeeper Matteo Agostinelli, who saved an overall of 12 in 60 minutes.

But still, last years’ finalists Veszprém Handball Academy were a tough nut to crack, with many big names of former Veszprém generations in their squad like Noel Sterbik, Máté Iváncsik and Bende Gulyás. But the reason the margin after 30 minutes was only five goals was Veszprém’s goalkeeper András Szentner.

The early decision was taken when Veszprém did not score in the first eight minutes of the second half against a clearly improved Berlin defence and on-fire Agostinelli. The “Foxes” pulled ahead to 23:14, though the Hungarian side tried to stop Nowak with a one-on-one defence.

Though the Hungarian side found their pace again, Berlin did not let the momentum slip and remained fully focused until the end, helped by a great show from second goalkeeper Nikola Krake.