Defending champions and debutants to fight for Youth Club Trophy

Defending champions and debutants to fight for Youth Club Trophy

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
13 June 2026, 14:00

Danish side GOG and Füchse Berlin will duel for the trophy in the second edition EHF Youth Club Trophy (YCT) Men on the fringe of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026, with the final to be played on Sunday (11:30 CEST; live on EHFTV) in LANXESS arena, Cologne. The final will be a rematch of the 2025 qualification final in Potsdam, Germany, won by GOG. 

Defending champions GOG cruised to the final after a one-sided encounter against Barça. Berlin, debutants at the final tournament, beat Veszprém Handball Academy in a similarly clear way thanks to strong defence and goalkeeping.

The final will include the two current top scorers of the competition, Emil Bak (GOG) and Leo Nowak (Berlin), who imprinted the semis with double-digit goal counts.

With their U18 team in the final, the Foxes have two teams on court in LANXESS arena on Sunday. Before the final, at 9:00 CEST, Barça and Veszprém will fight for the bronze medals in Dormagen.

SEMI-FINALS

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Veszprém Handball Academy (HUN) 35:27 (19:14)

Top scorers: Leo Nowak 12/17 (Füchse Berlin); Zalán Juhász-Tóth 5/10 (Veszprém Handball Academy)

Berlin, debutants at the YCT final tournament, had the upper hand in the first half, mainly thanks to nine goals from their top scorer Leo Nowak (including a buzzer beater 19:14 for half-time) and seven saves from goalkeeper Matteo Agostinelli, who saved an overall of 12 in 60 minutes.

But still, last years’ finalists Veszprém Handball Academy were a tough nut to crack, with many big names of former Veszprém generations in their squad like Noel Sterbik, Máté Iváncsik and Bende Gulyás. But the reason the margin after 30 minutes was only five goals was Veszprém’s goalkeeper András Szentner.

The early decision was taken when Veszprém did not score in the first eight minutes of the second half against a clearly improved Berlin defence and on-fire Agostinelli. The “Foxes” pulled ahead to 23:14, though the Hungarian side tried to stop Nowak with a one-on-one defence.

Though the Hungarian side found their pace again, Berlin did not let the momentum slip and remained fully focused until the end, helped by a great show from second goalkeeper Nikola Krake.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 143E7fd618b7 UH
It is the dream of every handball player to once play in his life in the huge LANXESS arena, now we made it. We were well prepared, and we did everything according to our plan. Therefore, it was a great match from our side. Now we have to recover quickly, knowing that another top team is ahead.
Leo Nowak
Left back, Füchse Berlin
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball C17138a974f9 UH
My young players were too respectful in the beginning; we missed more than 20 shots in 60 minutes, this is why the margin is so high. Berlin’s goalkeeper was great, this was the major difference, but Füchse have, in general, a great time. Unfortunately, four of our players, who won the qualification tournament, are out with injuries. Overall, it is a great success for us to make it to this final tournament. Now we hope for a great match against Barça.
Istvan Gulyás
Head coach, Veszprém Handball Academy
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 68D58a2ae1ba UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 9B752abfb4a8 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 455E6718f27e UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball Aceeb4e1e795 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 5357C75e26c5 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball D3a6a8c4fa79 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball Dac3d8d218bb UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 77971Fd434bf UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 051470389591 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 07520C246a19 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 9148F22c620b UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 64396Ea8c33b UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball Db3f35b51998 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT SF2 Füchse Berlin Vs Veszprém Handball 04326151Cc21 103032000889#2
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff

Barça (ESP) vs GOG (DEN) 25:31 (10:15)

Top scorers: Yoel Vázquez 6/11 (Barça); Emil Bak 11/18 (GOG)

It was GOG’s seventh match in the EHF Youth Club Trophy Men, including qualifications, and their seventh commanding win, though the squad is completely different to last year. With record Danish international Lars Christiansen and Denmark men’s national team coach Nikolaj Jacobsen (four-time world title winner, and one-time EHF EURO and Olympic champion) in the stands, the team from Gudme left Barça without chance. Jacobsen’s son Linus is part of the current GOG team, who aim to take their second straight trophy.

Backed by a strong performance from goalkeeper Alexander Krustenstjerna-Hafstrøm, a movable defence and their versatile shooters Emil Bak and Theodor Knudsen, GOG were dominant from the start, though Barça had some physical advantages in the centre defence. The U18 team of the record EHF Champions League winners could not stand the intermediate speed and the incredible individual skills of the Danish players.

After a 6:2 start, GOG sped up for 13:7 and had decided the match latest when they were leading 19:12 in minute 36. They outdistanced Barça with the first double-figured margin at 29:19 in minute 55. Coach Mikkel Voigt had started an early rotation to save some power for Sunday’s final, but still his side was unstoppable, despite a partly rough defending style of Barça. After his 26 goals in the qualification, Bak tops the overall scorer list with 37 goals prior to the final.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG Facd18e12fed UH
GOG are a really strong team, and they absolutely deserved to win. Unfortunately, two of our key players are injured. But for us, the most important thing is to play a competition like this, to qualify for the final tournament and to learn from it for the future. I am happy that my players fought until the end and never gave up, even when the match was decided.
Alvaro Muñoz
Head coach, Barça
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UH A0A3165
It is simply fantastic to play the final in LANXESS arena tomorrow. It was the dream and the goal of the whole season to make it there. We played well in defence, and we managed to score many easy counterattack goals. This was the key. There was no moment when I thought we could lose this match.
Emil Bak
Left back, GOG
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHV
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG 86C1119ce9f5 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHP
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UH A0A2946
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG Ad8e0e1564c9 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHE
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHD
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHT
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG B96e1c85c7b2 UH
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHU
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHS
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG UHC
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff
YCT26M SF1 Barça Vs GOG 4A5cbca653ff 103032000889#2
Stanko Gruden/kolektiff

Photos © Stanko Gruden/kolektiff 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Flags
Previous Article EXEC confirms new system for EHFCL Women, awards EHF EURO 2030
CL26M SF1 SC Magdeburg Vs Füchse Berlin 9915F4e95b9c JC
Next Article Berlin beat reigning champions for another chance at trophy

Latest news

More News