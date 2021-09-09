DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 broadcast in 40+ territories

The start of the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22 is mere days away and fans around the world will have the chance to enjoy the excitement throughout the season.

Alongside the free-with-registration platform EHFTV.com, broadcasters across Europe grabbed the chance to show the pinnacle competition during the 2021/22 season. 34 stations are set to broadcast to more than 40 territories, with the action beginning on Saturday and following the same throw-off schedule as in 2020/21 — games every Saturday (16:00 and 18:00 CEST/CET) and Sunday (14:00 and 16:00 CEST/CET).

After gaining over 250,000 subscribers last season, EHFTV will also give viewers outside the TV broadcast territories the chance to catch the action. All 132 matches that will form the DELO EHF Champions League season to be shown on the platform, complemented by highlights and many other special video features.

The following TV stations will broadcast the DELO EHF Champions League 2021/22:

ALB: Arena Sport

AUT: DAZN

BIH: Arena Sport

BLR: BTRC

CRO: Arena Sport

CZE: SportTV

DEN: TV3 SPORT, Viasat

ESP: DAZN

FIN: Viaplay

FRA: Eurosport

GER: DAZN

GEO: Silknet

HUN: SportTV

ISR: Sport1

ITA: Sky Sport

KOS: Arena Sport

MKD: Arena Sport

MNE: Arena Sport

NED: Ziggo Sports

NOR: Viasat, Viaplay

POL: Eurosport

POR: SportTV

ROU: Telekom Sports, Digi Sport, Look Sport

RUS: MatchTV

SRB: Arena Sport

SLO: Arena Sport

SVK: SportTV

SWE: Viasat, Viaplay

UKR: SportTV

Worldwide: EHFTV (Geo-restrictions may apply)